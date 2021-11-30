SIU Women's Basketball | Show me a win: Salukis bounce SEMO

CAPE GIRARDEAU — They played in the Show Me Center on Tuesday night.

So the SIU women showed indeed that they could score the basketball.

Racing out to a 19-point lead with their best offensive execution of the young season, the Salukis returned to game action for the first time in 16 days with a 78-61 decision over Southeast Missouri State.

SIU (1-2) made as many shots in this game (33) as it made in season-opening losses at No. 11 Tennessee and Missouri-Kansas City. It canned 60 percent from the field, including 8 of 9 in the fourth quarter to keep the Redhawks at bay.

“We had to battle for a lot of points tonight,” said coach Cindy Stein. “We did a great job inside battling all the elements and finishing plays. We went back and looked at the UMKC game and thought we ran the plays well, we just didn’t make anything. Tonight we finished plays.”

Makenzie Silvey led four players in double figures with 21 points and passed SIU Hall of Famer Amy Rakers for third place in program history in scoring. She also finished with eight of the Salukis’ 22 assists. Silvey was 5 of 28 in the first two games but connected on 7 of 12 attempts.

Silvey said the extended break – SIU was supposed to play on Nov. 24 before IUPUI canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak in its program – left her and her teammates eager to return.

“We were just anxious to play someone other than ourselves,” she said. “I think we came out like it was the first game of the season again. We wanted to be the aggressor and get off to a fast start. We were looking for our posts first because we have great posts.”

Gabby Walker scored 15 of her 19 points in the first half, while Abby Brockmeyer added 14 and Quierra Love chipped in 10.

SEMO (2-5) got 16 points from Roshala Scott and 15 from Jaliyah Green. The Redhawks scored 23 points off 16 Saluki turnovers and sliced a 26-point third quarter deficit to 14 at one point in the fourth quarter before SIU cut off the rally by hitting its last five shots.

After mixing in four turnovers in the first six-plus minutes, SIU dominated the first half’s remainder by doing the thing it struggled to do during the first two games. It scored seemingly any time it wanted, thanks to deft passing that produced one point-blank look after another.

The Salukis scored on their last six possessions of the first quarter, all on layups, to establish a 27-16 advantage. Walker had three of those layups, carving out space in the lane and then converting repeatedly. Caitlin Link was splendid in the quarter with four points, five assists and two steals.

SIU’s offensive clinic continued for most of the second quarter. It was the real-life Xs and SEMO played the role of Os. Back-to-back 3s by Silvey upped the margin to 36-18 at the 6:52 mark of the period.

The margin reached 19 just before halftime with a sequence that exemplified the half for both teams. Love stole the ball near midcourt and fed a streaking Payton McCallister for a transition layup. On the other end, good Saluki defense forced Green into hoisting a 3-pointer that had no chance.

SIU trotted for the locker room with a 46-27 lead, averaging more than 1.3 points a possession in a highly efficient offensive showing.

DAWG BITES

The stat program in the arena went on the fritz for most of the second half. At one point, it had Frankie Kokkines leading SIU with 15 points. She transferred out of the program after last season. … Before Adrianna Katcher took two foul shots in the third quarter, a SEMO student begged her to miss, citing a free dinner offered by a local fried chicken chain. Katcher left him hungry by sinking both attempts. … The Salukis travel to Macomb this weekend for the Compass Challenge. They open at 4 p.m. Friday with Eastern Illinois. SIU won the tournament in 2018-19 before sitting out last year due to a COVID-19 pause.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.