SIU Women's Basketball

SIU Women's Basketball | Silvey earns MVC Player of the Week

Quincy at SIU women

Makenzie Silvey (12) runs toward the basket during a game against Quincy in Carbondale, Illinois, on December 12, 2021.

 Saluki Media Services

SIU's Makenzie Silvey was named the Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball Player of the Week on Monday.

Silvey averaged 21.7 points and 5.3 rebounds during the Salukis' wins over UT Martin and Illinois, and a one-point loss at Middle Tennessee. Silvey scored 23 points against UT Martin and Middle Tennessee before hitting for 19 in Sunday's 66-51 win over Illinois.

On the year, Silvey is fourth in the Valley in scoring at 16 ppg and leads the conference in assists with 4.4 per game. She hit 53.2 percent from the field for the week and is just under 50 percent in the last seven games. It's the second time in Silvey's career that she's won the award.

SIU (5-4) travels to No. 8 Indiana on Thursday for a noon tip-off.

