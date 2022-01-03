SIU Women's Basketball | Silvey honored by MVC for second time

For the second time in three weeks, SIU's Makenzie Silvey is the Missouri Valley Conference's women's basketball Player of the Week.

In home wins over Valparaiso and Loyola, Silvey averaged 19 ppg. Silvey grabbed five rebounds and dished out three assists against Valpo, while adding four steals and two blocked shots against Loyola.

Silvey canned 9 of 11 free throws in Sunday's 63-50 win over Loyola and was one of two Salukis to draw a half-dozen fouls from Rambler defenders. On the year, Silvey is averaging 15.9 ppg, which is fourth in the conference. She also ranks second in the Valley in assists (3.8) and minutes (34.8).

SIU (7-5, 2-0) returns to action Friday night with a 7 o'clock tip-off at Missouri State.

