SIU Women's Basketball | Silvey makes history for Salukis

CARBONDALE — History isn’t always dramatic, but it has a way of making the routine momentous.

Take Makenzie Silvey’s short turnaround jumper over a smaller Bradley defender Saturday afternoon. It’s the kind of shot Silvey makes every day in practice. In the scheme of Saturday’s 53-41 win over Bradley, it gave the Salukis a two-possession lead with about eight minutes to play.

Yet, the instant the basketball slowly sifted through the bottom of the net, the shot became iconic. Those two points represented the 1,780th of Silvey’s illustrious career and allowed her to unseat Cartaesha Macklin as the program’s all-time leading scorer.

But, there was no time to celebrate. Silvey and the Salukis had unfinished business to attend to, 7:56 worth. SIU eventually took control of the game, allowing SIU coach Cindy Stein to pull Silvey off the floor in the final seconds to receive an ovation from the crowd.

It was only then that Saluki fans saw a beaming smile from Silvey. She came into the game needing 17 points to set the record. That is exactly what she scored.

“It was just kind of a weight off my shoulders,” Silvey said. “Obviously, my mom has been on a countdown all year. I knew it was getting close. I was really just trying to win games. Just to finally get it and not have to think about it anymore was nice.

“I don’t think it wore on me. I was definitely anxious yesterday, today and our game on Thursday. I was just telling myself ‘It’s just a game. These 17 points are no different any other 17 points that I’ve scored. If I just go out there and be myself it will all be OK.’”

The journey to this record has been arduous for the fifth-year Glen Carbon native. Silvey, who has a degree in accounting, was obviously aware of the numbers. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic threw some unpredictable variables into the equation.

The pandemic hit in the spring of 2020, causing the Missouri Valley Conference tournament to be cancelled. Then, in the 2020-21 season, Silvey and her roommates Rachel Pudlowski and Abby Brockmeyer all lost time to the disease.

“It was just a long, long stretch of adversity,” she said. “You get stuck in a house for 10-14 days and can’t really work out. They have you doing YouTube workout videos to try to stay in shape. It’s obviously not the same. It’s been a long journey, but thankfully we haven’t had any shutdowns for our team yet this year.”

Between missing games due to the illness and a shortened season last year, it appeared as if Silvey would fall short of the record. However, when the NCAA granted players an additional year of eligibility, the record seemed like a certainty.

“I knew that I might have been pretty close if we didn’t have about 10 games get cancelled last year, but once we got the fifth year of eligibility I knew I’d have a shot as long as I stayed healthy,” she said. “I’ve been fortunate enough to do that. I always knew it was a possibility.”

A Glen Carbon native and Edwardsville High School graduate, Silvey has been a fixture in SIU’s starting lineup since her freshman season. However, the player on the floor today bears little resemblance to that sharp-shooting freshman.

Silvey has worked to transform herself from a shooter to a scorer.

“With my size (5-foot-10), I’m one of the tallest and longest guards in the conference,” she said. “Being just strictly a 3-point shooter, that’s pretty easy to guard, so I knew I had to make my game more versatile in order to be a scorer and lead this team. I’ve just gradually done that. I’ve gotten a little stronger, a little quicker and more savvy around the basket. I’ve just kind of evolved into a three-level scorer rather than just a shooter.”

Silvey is now as likely to score on a drive to the basket, or an offensive rebound as on draining a trey. She’s also picked up her rebounding, steals and assist numbers.

“I think most people would think scoring (is the best part of my game), but I think I’m a great passer,” she said. “I think I can thread the needle unlike a lot of other people. If I can pass and get other people involved, it really opens up the game for myself as well. I think if I have a really cool assist to Abby (Brockmeyer) and Gabby (Walker), I think that’s my probably my favorite part. A lot of people can score, but not a lot of people can thread the needle.”

That work hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“I’m very proud of her,” Stein said. “Mak deserves that. She’s put in so much time and effort into making herself a tremendous player. She’s a great young lady.”

Perhaps no one, other than Silvey, enjoyed seeing the record broken as much as Brockmeyer, who has played alongside Silvey for five years at SIU and several more at the AAU level.

“She’s just a great scorer,” Brockmeyer said. “She’s just an elite basketball player. She’s so smart. Her dad coached her all her life. They just know so much about basketball and she’s just an excellent player.”

