SIU Women's Basketball | Silvey named to All-MVC first team

SIU senior Makenzie Silvey earned a spot on the 11-player Missouri Valley Conference first team that was announced Wednesday morning.

An honorable mention pick last year, Silvey averaged 14.5 points and 2.8 assists in 33.2 minutes per game, ranking in the top 15 of the conference in each category. Silvey has scored in double figures in 17 of her 21 games, including 11 straight.

With two more steals, Silvey will become the first player in program history to compile 1,400 points, 400 rebounds, 250 assists, 200 3-pointers and 150 steals in a career. She earned her first MVC Player of the Week honors last month after averaging 23.5 ppg in the Salukis' sweep at Indiana State.

No other SIU player earned a spot on the first team, All-Defensive Team, All-Freshman Team or All-Newcomer Team. There were five repeat selections to the first team -- Gabi Haack and Lasha Petree of Bradley, Brice Calip and Jasmine Franklin of regular season champion Missouri State and Karli Rucker of Northern Iowa.

The conference will announce its specialty awards Thursday afternoon, minutes before SIU opens the tournament with Indiana State at 4:32 p.m. at TaxSlayer Center in Moline.

