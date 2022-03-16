SIU Women's Basketball | Silvey reaches 2,000 points in WNIT loss at Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Makenzie Silvey turned to her left, flipped up a bank shot from the lane and watched it drop with 9:17 left in the game.

It was a shot she’s made so often in her career, but it was unlike any shot she made in her career.

It got Silvey to 2,000 career points, the one highlight in an otherwise drab ending to the best SIU women’s basketball season in 15 years.

The Salukis never led Wednesday night at Mackey Arena and trailed by as many as 24 points in the fourth quarter of an 82-60 loss to Purdue in the first round of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament.

But they at least had Silvey’s career achievement to hang their hat on for the short plane flight home. No player in program history reached 2 grand before Silvey did it.

“It’s an honor,” Silvey said. “I haven’t really thought about it that much because we were really just trying to win the game … I couldn’t have done it without my teammates.”

Silvey finished her five-year stint with 2,002 points, hitting a transition layup with just over a minute left on the final shot of her career. Coach Cindy Stein took her out moments later and Silvey got an ovation from the SIU portion of the gathering of 769.

“I hated taking her out,” Stein admitted. “She was doing everything she could to get us over the hump but it just didn’t happen tonight.”

That was decided long before Silvey’s milestone. The Salukis (21-10) trailed 43-23 at halftime as the Boilermakers (17-14) ran them off the floor in a first half where they hit 18 of 29 shots. Purdue enjoyed huge advantages in fast-break points (24-4), points in the paint (48-34) and bench points (40-6).

Stein, who coached the final game of her nine-year run at SIU, said after the game that the team fell victim to fatigue.

“I just don’t feel like we had anything in the tank after we won the championship,” she said. “The regular season took its toll on us. We fought our butts off and we didn’t have a lot left. We missed a lot of shots we normally make.”

While the Boilermakers got 27 points from reserve Brooke Moore and 13 from Rokia Doumbia, who replaced co-leading scorer Madison Layden (non-COVID illness) in the lineup, they also denied the Salukis good looks most of the game.

SIU was just 15 of 48 through three quarters before improving enough to finish at 35.2 percent from the field. It made only 3 of 18 3-pointers, including 1 of 10 in the disastrous first half.

But the Salukis still took pride in their considerable accomplishments from the first 29 games. Picked eighth in the Missouri Valley Conference back in preseason, they won their first regular season title in 15 years before a bitter loss to eventual tournament champ Illinois State in the MVC semifinals.

There may have been a bit of hangover left from that loss. SIU’s first six possessions resulted in three turnovers and three missed shots. Stein used two second quarter timeouts trying to stem the Purdue tide. Nothing could be done.

But as players visited with their families at game and season’s end, Silvey reflected on her five years in the Saluki uniform and a point total that will stand in the record books for a long time.

“I wish the game had gone a little better and it sucks that it’s over this soon,” she said. “But at least we got to go on somewhat of a high note. The NIT is nothing to hang your head about and we got to leave with a 20-win season and a conference title.

“And 2,000 points is a pretty cool accomplishment.”

DAWG BITES

Gabby Walker scored 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds for SIU, while Abby Brockmeyer chipped in 17 points and nine boards. Despite their work on the boards, the Salukis were still outrebounded 42-31. ... Brockmeyer finished her SIU career with 1,592 points and 1,089 rebounds, and ended her super-senior year averaging a double-double with 16.3 ppg and 10.1 rebounds. … This was just the third game this year that the Salukis permitted 70 or more points in a game, and the first time it happened since Dec. 23.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.