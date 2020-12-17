SIU Women's Basketball | Silvey, Saluki women hold off Kansas City

CARBONDALE — Last year, when asked what she likes about Makenzie Silvey, SIU coach Cindy Stein brought up her knowledge, saying she could play all five positions on the floor.

On Thursday night, the shooting guard became a post-up threat in the fourth quarter to help the Salukis hold off Kansas City 79-68 at Banterra Center.

Silvey worked over smaller defenders for nine of her season-high 24 points in the last seven minutes, including a pair of 3-point plays that were part of a stretch where SIU (3-1) scored on eight consecutive possessions.

Taking advantage of one of their few opponents with less height than them, the Salukis let Silvey work with her back to the bucket, occasionally catching post feeds from the taller Abby Brockmeyer.

“We knew it could be effective,” the 5-11 senior said of inverting the offense. “We were able to make the adjustment at halftime and it got us some easy buckets.”

SIU earned a 46-26 advantage in points in the paint, largely by punching inside when needed. Brockmeyer (23 points, 7 rebounds) got them off to an 18-5 lead just over five minutes into the game by ripping off seven points in a 61-second span.