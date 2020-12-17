SIU Women's Basketball | Silvey, Saluki women hold off Kansas City

CARBONDALE — Last year, when asked what she likes about Makenzie Silvey, SIU coach Cindy Stein brought up her knowledge, saying she could play all five positions on the floor.
On Thursday night, the shooting guard became a post-up threat in the fourth quarter to help the Salukis hold off Kansas City 79-68 at Banterra Center.
Silvey worked over smaller defenders for nine of her season-high 24 points in the last seven minutes, including a pair of 3-point plays that were part of a stretch where SIU (3-1) scored on eight consecutive possessions.
Taking advantage of one of their few opponents with less height than them, the Salukis let Silvey work with her back to the bucket, occasionally catching post feeds from the taller Abby Brockmeyer.
“We knew it could be effective,” the 5-11 senior said of inverting the offense. “We were able to make the adjustment at halftime and it got us some easy buckets.”
SIU earned a 46-26 advantage in points in the paint, largely by punching inside when needed. Brockmeyer (23 points, 7 rebounds) got them off to an 18-5 lead just over five minutes into the game by ripping off seven points in a 61-second span.
She finished the quarter with 11 points, but the Salukis’ early 13-point cushion lasted less than seven minutes. The Roos (3-3) scored on eight consecutive trips down the floor, frequently hurting SIU with dribble penetration, and took a 29-26 lead with 7:17 left in the half as Naomie Alnatas drove the lane for a layup.
“They keep you on your toes,” Stein said of Kansas City. “If you concentrate on the 3-pointer, they kill you with penetration. If you concentrate on penetration, they kill you with the 3-pointer. That’s what makes them unique.”
However, the Salukis dominated the Roos over the half’s remainder, holding them to Alnatas’ runner at the 2:27 mark. Meanwhile, Silvey got going with three straight layups in a 91-second span, fueling an 11-2 run that gave them a 39-31 edge at the halftime.
“We got into the gaps more on defense,” Silvey said of the end of the first half. “We had better rotations.”
SIU kept Kansas City at bay throughout the second half, even when it got going from the 3-point arc. Silvey, Brockmeyer and reserve Gabby Walker (10 points) were just too much in the paint.
The Salukis also got 10 points from freshman guard Quierra Love and another terrific all-around game from Payton McCallister. She logged a game-high 38 minutes and came close to a triple-double with eight points, seven assists and six steals. Stein said McCallister would get a game ball if she gave those away.
Alnatas scored 19 points and Jonaie Johnson contributed 16, seven rebounds and seven assists for the Roos. Kansas City converted 51 percent of its field goals and outboarded SIU 35-29, but the Salukis tallied 26 points off 19 turnovers.
SIU also drew 22 assists off 28 field goals. Every starter picked up multiple helpers, with Silvey and Brockmeyer ending with five.
“We did some really good things when we moved the ball,” Stein said.
DAWG BITES: SIU dressed just nine players, leading Stein to be concerned when they were whistled for six fouls in the first quarter. But it was cited for only 10 over the last three quarters. … Silvey and Brockmeyer became the first Saluki teammates to each score 20 in a game since last December, when Silvey (20) and Nicole Martin (24) did it against Murray State. … SIU picked up a game on Sunday, as it will travel to Missouri for a 12:30 p.m. start with the SEC’s Tigers. They are 2-1 with a 72-58 loss to No. 20 Missouri State.
