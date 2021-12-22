SIU Women's Basketball | Silvey, Salukis aim to upset Indiana

Regression to the mean is most often used to describe a player or team playing beyond their norm.

But it can also happen the other way, as it has with SIU super senior Makenzie Silvey.

The reigning Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week will lead the Salukis into their last non-conference game on Thursday at No. 8 Indiana, fresh off one of the best stretches of her career.

Since hitting just 5 of 28 shots in season-opening losses at No. 15 Tennessee and Kansas City, here’s what Silvey has done over the last seven games, in which SIU (5-4) is 5-2:

At Southeast Missouri State: 21 points, six rebounds, eight assists.

Vs. Eastern Illinois: 13 points, six rebounds, four assists.

At Western Illinois: 15 points, six rebounds, seven assists.

Vs. Quincy: 17 points, four rebounds, two assists.

At UT Martin: 23 points, four rebounds, four assists.

At Middle Tennessee: 23 points, nine rebounds, three assists.

Vs. Illinois: 19 points, three rebounds, two assists.

Call it regression to the mean, playing up to the numbers on the back of your baseball card, etc., but call it this, too: Silvey is playing like a fifth-year senior should.

“You can see her experience coming through,” said Salukis coach Cindy Stein.

In her last seven games, Silvey is averaging 19.4 ppg on 49.6 percent field goal shooting to go along with 5.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists. Oh, and she’s also chipping in 1.7 steals per game while averaging nearly two assists for every turnover.

Even with the first two games factored into the equation, Silvey is fourth in the Valley at 16 ppg and leads it with 4.4 assists per game. While some might be surprised that Silvey is passing for profit better than anyone else in the league, Stein isn’t one of them.

“She’s always been a good passer,” she said of Silvey. “I think what you’re seeing is she understands what it takes to win games. She’s playing with a lot of confidence.”

And there’s proof that the best version of Silvey is still waiting to appear: The woman who has hit more than 200 3-pointers and shot 33.4 percent from distance for her career is barely above 30 percent from the arc this year.

She hinted at her ability to bomb a defense from deep at UT Martin by sinking 5 of 6 3-pointers. She displayed her versatility in Sunday’s 66-51 victory over Illinois by scoring a game-high 19 points, mostly on drives and pullup jumpers against a defense which wanted to take away her 3s. Silvey hit six straight points after the Fighting Illini rallied within 10 midway through the third quarter.

“Our third quarters are never the best, so we knew we had to get some points and not let them get their confidence up,” she said. “It’s a Big 10 team, they’re not going to give up and they’re going to be talented.”

It’s another Big 10 team today for Silvey and SIU, albeit one a whole lot better than Illinois. Indiana is a Top 10 team playing at home. The Salukis won’t have to be perfect, but they’ll have to play well to have a chance at a big upset.

“We’ve got one of the best teams in the Big 10 coming up,” Silvey said.

DAWG BITES

Indiana was supposed to host Wright State on Tuesday night, but the game was canceled when the Raiders reported positive COVID-19 tests among their Tier 1 personnel for the second time this year. … This will be the 13th time that SIU and the Hoosiers have met. Indiana owns a 9-3 lead in the series, which hasn’t been contested since it won in 2006 in Bloomington. … The Salukis’ NET ranking of 97th – the primary metric the NCAA uses to determine at-large bids to its tournament – is fourth highest in the Valley. Missouri State (19), Northern Iowa (44) and Drake (63) are the three schools above SIU. Indiana checks in at 14th.

