SIU Women's Basketball | Slow start dooms Salukis in loss to Missouri State

CARBONDALE — To beat a Top 25 team, you don’t have to play a perfect game, but you also can’t afford to get off to a slow start that forces you to push the rock up the hill.
That was SIU’s fate Wednesday night in Banterra Center, where it trailed by 10 just over 6 ½ minutes into the game and 15 at halftime. Those margins were simply too much to make up against Missouri Valley Conference regular season champ Missouri State.
The Bears’ 67-55 win was as routine as one would expect from the 23rd-ranked team playing against a sub-.500 outfit. They put four players in double figures and controlled the glass as they moved to 16-2 overall, 12-0 in the conference.
As for the Salukis (8-11, 5-9)? They kept working the game, they got a career-high 20 points from Gabby Walker and another solid all-around effort from Makenzie Silvey. They just didn’t get enough of the other things a team needs to pull off an upset.
“We’ve got to get somebody else to score,” said SIU coach Cindy Stein. “I thought Gabby and Makenzie did everything they could. I’m real proud of the kids’ effort, because it was outstanding, especially defensively. But I’m disappointed in the loss.”
Playing without leading scorer and rebounder Abby Brockmeyer (ankle) for the fifth straight game, the Salukis never led but kept offering resistance even after it was clear that Missouri State had an answer for anything.
SIU trailed for the game’s last 37:47 and was down by double figures for the final 23:09, but at least got its money’s worth, particularly in the second half. It actually outscored the Bears 34-31 and crawled within 10 points a couple of times.
However, the game was effectively decided in the final four minutes of the first half. At the second quarter media timeout, the Salukis trailed just 24-19 after scoring seven straight points. Silvey capped the burst with a quick-draw, NBA-range 3-pointer.
But Missouri State didn’t get to be a Top 25 team by fading when opponents offer game pressure. There’s a reason it spanked Big Ten leader Maryland on a neutral floor and why it will get a good seed in next month’s NCAA Tournament.
It concocted this response to SIU’s run:
Jasmine Franklin, layup. Franklin, 3-point play. Sydney Wilson, 3-pointer. Emily Gartner, putback. Gartner, two free throws.
All SIU could muster was Payton McCallister’s putback, and that was after Franklin’s first bucket. The Salukis fanned on their final six possessions of the half, missing five shots and committing a turnover. A five-point game was suddenly a 36-21 canyon at intermission.
“We got away from the game plan in the first half too much,” Stein said. “We have to do a better job of staying locked in. We don’t go up against that speed of play in practice.”
With Walker pounding away inside against taller, heftier bodies, SIU made the game respectable. She collected 12 points after halftime. But aside from Walker and Silvey, who bagged 14 points, six rebounds and four assists in her sixth straight solid to outstanding performance, the rest of the roster combined for 21 points on 8 of 25 shooting.
In sharp contrast, the Bears got 14 points and nine boards from Franklin, 13 points from MVC Player of the Year candidate Brice Calip, 12 from Abby Hipp and 10 from Wilson. They outscored the Salukis 19-5 in fast-break points and converted nearly 48 percent from the field.
Missouri State mustered up a brief post-game celebration of its regular season conference title before heading for the locker room and then a long bus ride back to Springfield.
Stein offered up some encouragement.
“I felt like we got better during the game today,” she said. “We did a lot of really good things, but we couldn’t knock down that 10 to 12 point lead they had.”
DAWG BITES
Silvey’s third quarter layup gave her 1,426 points for her career, boosting her past Dyana Pierre for seventh place in program history. Silvey is only 49 points back of Petra Jackson for sixth with at least five games left. … Missouri State reserve Abigayle Jackson managed to foul out in just 5:53 of playing time, crowding her last three fouls into a 2:05 span of the fourth quarter. … The Bears were whistled for 15 fouls – eight of them while trying to guard Walker. … SIU hosts Valparaiso Saturday and Sunday at 4 p.m. in a series that will probably determine seventh place in the conference.