SIU Women's Basketball | Slow start dooms Salukis in loss to Missouri State

CARBONDALE — To beat a Top 25 team, you don’t have to play a perfect game, but you also can’t afford to get off to a slow start that forces you to push the rock up the hill.

That was SIU’s fate Wednesday night in Banterra Center, where it trailed by 10 just over 6 ½ minutes into the game and 15 at halftime. Those margins were simply too much to make up against Missouri Valley Conference regular season champ Missouri State.

The Bears’ 67-55 win was as routine as one would expect from the 23rd-ranked team playing against a sub-.500 outfit. They put four players in double figures and controlled the glass as they moved to 16-2 overall, 12-0 in the conference.

As for the Salukis (8-11, 5-9)? They kept working the game, they got a career-high 20 points from Gabby Walker and another solid all-around effort from Makenzie Silvey. They just didn’t get enough of the other things a team needs to pull off an upset.

“We’ve got to get somebody else to score,” said SIU coach Cindy Stein. “I thought Gabby and Makenzie did everything they could. I’m real proud of the kids’ effort, because it was outstanding, especially defensively. But I’m disappointed in the loss.”