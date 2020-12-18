 Skip to main content
SIU Women's Basketball | 'Special moment' awaits Stein at Mizzou
112620-spt-siu-wbb-03.jpg

SIU head coach Cindy Stein calls out instructions to her players during the first quarter against Eastern Michigan at the Banterra Center in Carbondale.

 Byron Hetzler

It might be a road game for the SIU women Sunday, but it’s in a place coach Cindy Stein knows all too well.

When the Salukis visit Missouri for a non-conference game at 12:30 p.m., it will mark the first time Stein has been back in Mizzou Arena since resigning as the Tigers’ coach following the 2009-10 season.

“It’s going to be a special moment,” she said. “There’s a lot of people at Missouri that I love to death. I love the arena, and it’s going to be a great atmosphere for our players to play in. I think we’re coming in there with a nice, scrappy team.”

Stein went 185-177 at Missouri from 1998-2010, highlighted by a Sweet 16 run in her third season. Her Tiger teams made six straight postseason appearances from 2000-05, and three of them finished the year in the NCAA Tournament.

Were it not for COVID-19 and its effects on the college basketball schedule, SIU would have hosted this game. Stein and her good friend, Tigers coach Robin Pingeton, worked out a deal that called for Missouri to make the four-hour trip to Carbondale.

But when the season was shortened by 20 days and 4-6 games, the Tigers’ journey to play the Salukis was scuttled. Stein and Pingeton made other plans to play other teams, vowing that at another time, they’d find a way to play.

As it turned out, both teams’ Plan B turned into Plans C, D, E, F and G. SIU paused its program for a week after a 65-52 loss to Eastern Michigan on Nov. 25, forcing it to cancel three games. Then a fourth game, scheduled on the fly for Dec. 11, was canceled when Saint Louis’ program paused for 14 days.

Missouri ran into the same problems. It had to postpone a trip to SLU on Nov. 29, then canceled games with Morehead State, TCU and Texas Tech when it paused its program after a positive coronavirus test.

With openings abounding and time running out before the New Year, when most schools are plunging into conference play, the idea of a Saluki-Tiger meeting again gained traction.

“All of us are trying to do what we can to make sure we get a chance to play games,” Stein said. “One of them is to pick up games regionally. If you can, make a 3-4 hour bus trip instead of an eight-hour trip.”

The Stein-Mizzou reunion was made public Wednesday night by a Columbia TV station and confirmed shortly thereafter by Missouri’s athletic department. SIU updated its schedule Thursday morning.

So will it be a happy reunion from a competitive standpoint or a sad one? On paper, the Salukis appear to have at least a puncher’s chance, perhaps more if they play well and get a break or two. Three straight wins, all by at least 11 points, have given players a good feeling that didn’t exist at this time last week.

“I think we have a lot of confidence,” said guard Makenzie Silvey. “It was tough not getting to play for 2 ½ weeks, but it did give us a lot of time to work on our offenses and defenses. We had good practices and you can see it in the results.”

bucky.dent@thesouthern.com

SIU at Missouri

When: Sunday, 12:30 p.m.

Where: Mizzou Arena (15,061), Columbia, Mo.

Tickets: $8 lower bowl, $5 upper bowl (capacity restricted to 3,012)

Records: SIU 3-1, Missouri 2-1

Radio: WUEZ-FM (95.1), Ryan Kent, Jr.

TV: SEC Network +

SIU update: Thursday night’s 79-68 win over Kansas City differed from the first two of the Salukis’ three-game winning streak, but in a good way. SIU showed it could win in a game where its rebounding and defense, the strengths of the first three games, weren’t up to par. It also made a nice adjustment against a smaller foe, running an inverted offense down the stretch that allowed Makenzie Silvey the chance to post up smaller guards, and she responded with a season-high 24 points. The Salukis again shared the ball well, registering 22 assists on 28 made field goals, and committed a season-low six turnovers. This will be a homecoming for junior guard Payton McCallister, a product of Columbia’s Rock Bridge High School. She has played two terrific games in a row, nearly posting a triple-double Thursday night with eight points, seven assists and six steals.

Missouri update: After playing just one game in the first 19 days of the season because four consecutive contests were either postponed or canceled by COVID-19, the Tigers will lace them up for the fourth time in seven days. They started their busy stretch Monday night with a 72-58 loss to No. 20 Missouri State, then routed New Orleans 84-45 Wednesday evening. Missouri plays Oral Roberts on Saturday, so SIU will catch it on the back end of a back-to-back. The Tigers’ best player is 6-0 sophomore guard Aijha Blackwell, a St. Louis area product averaging 15.7 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. Blackwell was a second team preseason All-SEC pick, but that didn’t cut much ice in preseason polls. Missouri was tabbed for a 10th place finish in a very deep conference. It’s outrebounding foes by more than 11 a game so far.

