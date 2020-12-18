SIU Women's Basketball | 'Special moment' awaits Stein at Mizzou

As it turned out, both teams’ Plan B turned into Plans C, D, E, F and G. SIU paused its program for a week after a 65-52 loss to Eastern Michigan on Nov. 25, forcing it to cancel three games. Then a fourth game, scheduled on the fly for Dec. 11, was canceled when Saint Louis’ program paused for 14 days.

Missouri ran into the same problems. It had to postpone a trip to SLU on Nov. 29, then canceled games with Morehead State, TCU and Texas Tech when it paused its program after a positive coronavirus test.

With openings abounding and time running out before the New Year, when most schools are plunging into conference play, the idea of a Saluki-Tiger meeting again gained traction.

“All of us are trying to do what we can to make sure we get a chance to play games,” Stein said. “One of them is to pick up games regionally. If you can, make a 3-4 hour bus trip instead of an eight-hour trip.”

The Stein-Mizzou reunion was made public Wednesday night by a Columbia TV station and confirmed shortly thereafter by Missouri’s athletic department. SIU updated its schedule Thursday morning.