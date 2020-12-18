SIU Women's Basketball | 'Special moment' awaits Stein at Mizzou

It might be a road game for the SIU women Sunday, but it’s in a place coach Cindy Stein knows all too well.
When the Salukis visit Missouri for a non-conference game at 12:30 p.m., it will mark the first time Stein has been back in Mizzou Arena since resigning as the Tigers’ coach following the 2009-10 season.
“It’s going to be a special moment,” she said. “There’s a lot of people at Missouri that I love to death. I love the arena, and it’s going to be a great atmosphere for our players to play in. I think we’re coming in there with a nice, scrappy team.”
Stein went 185-177 at Missouri from 1998-2010, highlighted by a Sweet 16 run in her third season. Her Tiger teams made six straight postseason appearances from 2000-05, and three of them finished the year in the NCAA Tournament.
Were it not for COVID-19 and its effects on the college basketball schedule, SIU would have hosted this game. Stein and her good friend, Tigers coach Robin Pingeton, worked out a deal that called for Missouri to make the four-hour trip to Carbondale.
But when the season was shortened by 20 days and 4-6 games, the Tigers’ journey to play the Salukis was scuttled. Stein and Pingeton made other plans to play other teams, vowing that at another time, they’d find a way to play.
As it turned out, both teams’ Plan B turned into Plans C, D, E, F and G. SIU paused its program for a week after a 65-52 loss to Eastern Michigan on Nov. 25, forcing it to cancel three games. Then a fourth game, scheduled on the fly for Dec. 11, was canceled when Saint Louis’ program paused for 14 days.
Missouri ran into the same problems. It had to postpone a trip to SLU on Nov. 29, then canceled games with Morehead State, TCU and Texas Tech when it paused its program after a positive coronavirus test.
With openings abounding and time running out before the New Year, when most schools are plunging into conference play, the idea of a Saluki-Tiger meeting again gained traction.
“All of us are trying to do what we can to make sure we get a chance to play games,” Stein said. “One of them is to pick up games regionally. If you can, make a 3-4 hour bus trip instead of an eight-hour trip.”
The Stein-Mizzou reunion was made public Wednesday night by a Columbia TV station and confirmed shortly thereafter by Missouri’s athletic department. SIU updated its schedule Thursday morning.
So will it be a happy reunion from a competitive standpoint or a sad one? On paper, the Salukis appear to have at least a puncher’s chance, perhaps more if they play well and get a break or two. Three straight wins, all by at least 11 points, have given players a good feeling that didn’t exist at this time last week.
“I think we have a lot of confidence,” said guard Makenzie Silvey. “It was tough not getting to play for 2 ½ weeks, but it did give us a lot of time to work on our offenses and defenses. We had good practices and you can see it in the results.”
