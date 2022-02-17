SIU Women's Basketball | Stars are aligning for Salukis

With less than two minutes left in Sunday’s 73-65 win over Drake, SIU’s Makenzie Silvey made her way to the basket. She tried a driving layup that missed.

The rebound was up for grabs for a few seconds. It passed from one set of hands to another. Abby Brockmeyer got a hand on it. Gabby Walker got another hand on it, eventually batted it to Silvey.

Silvey maneuvered in the lane and tried another shot. Basket and a foul. Three-point play, capping a game-clinching 9-0 run.

And one that served as a perfect backdrop of the Salukis’ 4-1 record during a five-game, 10-day stretch, according to coach Cindy Stein.

“The biggest thing is our kids came to play hard every day,” she said Wednesday. “It wasn’t always pretty, but we got the job done.”

Get the job done a few more times, like Friday night at Bradley, and SIU can claim a Missouri Valley Conference regular season crown that almost no one thought would happen in the preseason.

At 10-2 in the Valley and 15-7 overall, the Salukis control their destiny. Their Sunday showdown at first place Illinois State is their only remaining regular season game against a team with a winning conference record.

The stars seem to be aligning in a way they’ve rarely lined up for this program since they won the MVC regular season title 15 seasons ago. And while the only MVC championship that will earn SIU its first NCAA Tournament berth in 30 years is the one contested next month in Moline, that window is as open as it’s been since 2007.

How have the Salukis reached this position? Here are three reasons:

1. Been there, done that

Here’s the starting lineup in terms of experience: Super senior, super senior, super senior, senior, sophomore.

Silvey, Brockmeyer, Walker, Caitlin Link and Quierra Love have combined to play 480 games at SIU. Toss in Walker’s two seasons at Division II Lindenwood (Mo.) before she transferred to SIU and that’s 538 games of college experience for that quintet.

They have experienced just about everything a college athlete can – except a title. They’ve enjoyed dramatic last-second wins, endured heartbreaking losses and lived through a pandemic season in which games were canceled hours before tip-off and players quarantined for weeks at a time before being able to play.

It’s why Stein isn’t concerned that the regal canines might overlook Bradley (4-18, 1-12).

“I don’t think our kids overlook anybody,” she said. “They know how important it is to look ahead to one game at a time. That’s what the maturity of our team helps with.”

2. Sudden accident contributions

If you scout SIU, you know you have to deal with Silvey, Brockmeyer and Walker.

Silvey is the program’s all-time leading scorer, Brockmeyer is an all-around force who could win Player of the Year in the Valley and Walker has become a low-post powerhouse who can also pass for profit out of the double team.

But this team is becoming more than three players. Love is marrying increased scoring with her typical bulldog defense. Link provides an occasional 3-pointer and a steady presence. Off the bench, freshmen Laniah Randle and Tyranny Brown have made noteworthy contributions to key wins.

And then there’s what happened on the possession before Silvey’s 3-point play. Payton McCallister, who in her previous eight games was 2 of 23 from the field and 1 of 13 from 3, stepped into an open 21-footer with all the confidence of someone who was playing her 104th career game.

Swish, for an eight-point lead with 2:27 remaining.

“We have kids coming off the bench playing extremely hard and looking to help, and I think that’s a big factor,” Stein said.

3. Room to improve

Every coach has a but line after a win. As in, “Great win, but we have to make more free throws and keep them off the offensive boards.”

Stein recited a couple of those after Sunday’s game, and again Wednesday.

“I felt like we were a little flat,” she said. “We didn’t play great, but we survived it. We’ve got to do a better job on the boards and our defense has to be better. We have things to clean up.”

Get out the mops and brooms, and the Salukis just might send Stein into retirement with an NCAA Tournament trip.

