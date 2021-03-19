SIU Women's Basketball | Stein: Lack of conditioning cost SIU

Constantly changing lineups and playing rotations made it tough on SIU. Stein wasn’t able to settle on a consistent starting five or on who should come off the bench. In several games, the Salukis dressed eight or nine players, further hindering what they could do.

It resulted in an offense that rarely scared the opposition. SIU averaged only 60.2 ppg, ninth in a 10-team league, and shot poorly in every facet. It made just 40.4 percent from the field, 30.6 percent on 3-pointers and 63.5 percent at the foul line.

Stein said multiple times during the season that her team struggled to make shots once it got tired. Fatigue may have dropped the Salukis’ level of defense a notch or two as well. While their 64.5 ppg allowance isn’t bad, they also permitted opponents to make 46 percent from the field and 36 percent on 3s.

So how does SIU improve on all of this next year? It might be as simple as another season’s experience, or not.

All of its seniors — Silvey, Brockmeyer, Walker, Rachel Pudlowski and Awa Keita — are eligible for an extra year due to the pandemic. Stein has said that she would like all of them back, but that several factors will decide that, such as available scholarship money and the players’ future plans.