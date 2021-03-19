SIU Women's Basketball | Stein: Lack of conditioning cost SIU

Multiple game cancellations, three pauses totaling 47 days and the inability to have much of a life outside basketball because of daily COVID-19 testing.
Those were just some of the things the SIU women’s basketball team lost this season as a result of a pandemic that has been a part of everyone’s life for just over a year. But according to coach Cindy Stein, one other factor may have played the biggest role in a frustrating 9-16 year that ended Friday with a loss to No. 20 Missouri State at the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.
“A lack of conditioning,” she said Tuesday when reflecting on the season. “You think about it, we didn’t have the girls together in the summer. They couldn’t go through a normal conditioning program because of the pandemic.
“I talk with other coaches around the country and I think that’s a common frustration we all share. A lot of teams were playing through nagging injuries. I don’t think we had our complete roster until the end of the year, and then it was only for four or five days.”
Payton McCallister, Quierra Love and Caitlin Link were the only three Salukis to play in all 25 games. Nine different players drew starts and no one started more than 21 games. Second-leading scorer and top rebounder Abby Brockmeyer played in just 12 games after missing two for coronavirus protocol and another 11 with a sprained ankle.
Constantly changing lineups and playing rotations made it tough on SIU. Stein wasn’t able to settle on a consistent starting five or on who should come off the bench. In several games, the Salukis dressed eight or nine players, further hindering what they could do.
It resulted in an offense that rarely scared the opposition. SIU averaged only 60.2 ppg, ninth in a 10-team league, and shot poorly in every facet. It made just 40.4 percent from the field, 30.6 percent on 3-pointers and 63.5 percent at the foul line.
Stein said multiple times during the season that her team struggled to make shots once it got tired. Fatigue may have dropped the Salukis’ level of defense a notch or two as well. While their 64.5 ppg allowance isn’t bad, they also permitted opponents to make 46 percent from the field and 36 percent on 3s.
So how does SIU improve on all of this next year? It might be as simple as another season’s experience, or not.
All of its seniors — Silvey, Brockmeyer, Walker, Rachel Pudlowski and Awa Keita — are eligible for an extra year due to the pandemic. Stein has said that she would like all of them back, but that several factors will decide that, such as available scholarship money and the players’ future plans.
If some or all return, the Salukis will boast one of the conference’s most experienced rosters, which in theory could help solve woes on both ends of the floor. If most or all don’t come back, then the roster as constructed has no proven go-to scorer, particularly when it comes to post play.
“We’re going to try to figure it out in the next couple of weeks and go from there,” Stein said of next year’s roster.
SIU’s recruiting class includes Chicago-area product Zoe Belcher, a 5-11 forward who projects to offer immediate help because of her length and defensive ability, 5-8 guard Tyranny Brown of Indianapolis and 5-11 guard Paige Clubb, a Missourian who has terrific 3-point range.
As she wrapped up her post-mortem of the year, Stein offered up a salute to the players’ work ethic during an unforgiving season.
“I just have to salute their grit,” she said. “This was such a tough, stressful season with all the COVID-19 testing. They just kept working and giving their all every game.”