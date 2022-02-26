SIU Women's Basketball | The Salukis route Evansville to cap off their undefeated home season

CARBONDALE – There were lots of reasons for the Southern Illinois University women’s basketball team to have lost focus Saturday.

First, it was Senior Day. Makenzie Silvey, Abby Brockmeyer, Gabby Walker, Payton McCallister and Caitlin Link were playing their last games on the Banterra Center floor.

Second, this was the last Banterra Center game for coach Cindy Stein, who announced earlier she is retiring at the end of the season.

Finally, the Salukis, sitting atop the Missouri Conference standings were playing last place Evansville. And, SIU was trying to complete the first undefeated season at home since the 1986-87 season.

Emotions?

Nah, SIU will worry about that later.

Despite all the distractions, the Salukis rolled to a 10-0 lead in the first 107 seconds. They scored 10 points before Evansville attempted a free throw. The Salukis held on to win 80-66, upping their record to 14-2 in the MVC standings and finishing the 2021-22 season with a perfect 11-0 home record.

SIU has a one-game lead over Missouri State with two games to play. The Salukis end the regular season at Loyola and Valparaiso next weekend.

“We were just ready to go,” Silvey said. “Obviously, everyone had a lot of adrenaline with anticipation for the day. We did really well channeling it into playing well rather than playing out of control. That’s what we wanted to do.

“We wanted to try to put them away early. We knew when we played them at their place we did the same and let them back in it, which I guess we did today as well.”

The Salukis hit their first four shots – a layup and 3-pointer from Silvey, a trey by Link and a runout bucket after a steal by Quierra Love. Evansville finally got on the board with a Celine DuPont bucket at 6:56, but Link answered with another fast break, upping the lead to 12-2 with 6:27 left in the first quarter.

The Saluki lead never dipped under double digits from that point, and the fast start energized the crowd of 800-plus, the largest of the season.

That start was something of a relief for Stein.

“Especially when you come out to that crowd,” she said. “I’ll be honest, I was worried about us coming out flat.”

SIU finished the half with an 18-point lead, which quickly grew to 20 in the opening seconds of the third quarter when Brockmeyer dumped in an offensive rebound. Brockmeyer, who is averaging a double-double, led SIU with 19 points and 13 rebounds.

The Salukis largest lead was 22 points, but Evansville refused to go away. The Aces cut the Saluki advantage to just 10 points with 58 seconds to play. However, Link and Silvey scored down the stretch to account for the final score.

“We talk about his all the time,” Stein said. “You can’t not respect anyone in our conference. You have to be ready to play. They had some straight line drives to the basket. They were going in with full abandon and they were going to see what shook. We knew they were going to try to get to the line. When you get a lead you get a little flat. Our energy probably wasn’t what we needed it to be.”

But, SIU was able to put that aside and check all the right boxes Saturday.

“It doesn’t really feel like it’s that emotional,” Brockmeyer said. “Maybe when I go home tonight I’ll be laying in bed and probably cry a little while I’m there. Right now, I’m just overjoyed to be first in the conference, to be undefeated at home. I really couldn’t ask for a better season going out.”

Even after the post-game ceremony honoring the seniors, everyone, coaches and players, seemed to have their emotions in check.

“Honestly, I haven’t been very emotional because I think our job is not done,” Stein said. “That’s what I told the team before the game. Yes, we want to enjoy this moment. There are a lot of things to celebrate today. But, yet, Monday we have to get back to focus on what we want to do.”

