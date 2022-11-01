SIU Women's Basketball | Tough Love: Only returning starter Quierra Love ready for season

As the only returning starter from last year’s Missouri Valley Conference regular season champions, there was always going to be some pressure on Quierra Love.

Throw in the facts that there’s a new coach in Kelly Bond-White and a whole lot of new teammates, many of whom are being asked to fill key roles for this new SIU women’s basketball team, and there’s plenty on Love’s plate for 2022-23.

And at 5-4, she’s barely bigger than a caraway seed. But as she’s shown the last two years, Love is more than capable of adding spice to the gumbo.

“It’s been an adjustment, because it’s always challenging when you have a whole new group of people coming in,” she said after practice on Tuesday. “There’s a lot of new personalities to get to know. But I think we’re handling it fine.”

Being the point guard is a little bit like getting handed the keys to the family car. It’s fun to rev up the engine, but there’s also an awesome responsibility. Go too fast and you crash the vehicle with turnovers and quick shots. Go too slow and you can wind up with poor shots against defense and the shot clock.

With Love in charge, the Salukis always seem to find the right balance. She has the quickness to run a fast break with anyone along with the discretion to avoid mistakes. Love committed just 51 turnovers in 932 minutes last year and can be a one-woman press breaker at times with her smooth handle and low center of gravity.

There are also times when Love is capable of putting up big numbers on offense. When SIU nearly upset No. 15 Tennessee to start last year, Love scored 13 points, hitting three 3-pointers, to help them build a six-point lead in the fourth quarter.

And when the Salukis routed Indiana State last February in Terre Haute, it was Love leading the way with a season and career-high 24 points. While it’s harder for her to score at that clip every night in Division I versus taller foes, Love says she can score more consistently as long as she selects shots wisely.

“Girls are bigger so some paint shots might not be my shot,” Love said. “But mid-range is more my game in college, and I’ve been in the gym this summer. You’ll see some splashes (from 3-point range).”

That was just about the only part of Love’s game that didn’t improve last year. She fell from 33.3% as a freshman to 25.9% from distance in 21-22. She went nearly two months between made 3-pointers, which makes little sense because Love’s stroke is better than that.

But Love kept logging heavy minutes because of her ability to keep others from scoring. Her on-ball defense and skill at taking the ball away – she had nearly as many steals (46) as turnovers – helped SIU yield just 56.9 ppg.

The Salukis have the capability to challenge for another MVC title this winter, depending on how quickly their roster coheres. They’ll need holdovers like Laniah Randle, Tyranny Brown and Adrianna Katcher to step up while transfers such as Ashley Jones and 6-5 center Promise Taylor make an impact.

SIU was picked seventh in the MVC preseason poll, which doesn’t concern Love that much. After all, she reasons, it was picked eighth last fall before going 15-3 in the Valley and sending coach Cindy Stein into retirement with the program’s first regular season title in 15 years.

“We were picked seventh, but that’s just motivation for us,” she said. “We are a new team and we have some things to clean up, but we’re here to win.”