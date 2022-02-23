SIU Women's Basketball | Trust pushes Salukis towards MVC title

Trust is an integral part of everything in life, whether it’s embarking on a relationship, delegating authority to the right people or relying on past history to navigate a tough situation.

And especially for a basketball team aiming to win a championship, as the SIU women will continue to attempt to accomplish Thursday night when it welcomes Indiana State to Banterra Center.

The Salukis (17-7, 12-2 Missouri Valley Conference) have won five straight and nine of 10 to take over first place with four games left. Win all of them and they’re guaranteed their first MVC regular season title in 15 years.

A big reason they’ve reached this point is that they trust their schemes on both ends of the court. They have faith in their halfcourt offense and believe that their defense will force opponents into poor shots or turnovers.

“I feel like everyone has really embraced their role,” said senior guard Caitlin Link after practice Tuesday. “Our philosophy is something that’s clicking for everybody. We’re really playing together well.”

Part of that is the long game that coach Cindy Stein has played during her nine years on the job. Never has she focused on the ramifications of a particular game. The emphasis has always been on getting better, whether her team was playing for history or simply trying to emerge from a long slump.

With SIU rolling in a way it hasn’t rolled in a while, file this one under the “if it isn’t broke, don’t fix it” category.

“We don’t talk about these being games we have to win,” Stein said. “We just talk about what the other team brings to the table and that you’re always going to face adversity, whether it’s someone getting into foul trouble or an injury.

“You never know what adversity might hit, so we just try to prepare our kids mentally that we’re going to have to battle. We don’t know what it’s going to be, but we’re going to have to battle.”

Hard hats, lunch pails and scrapes have been as big a part of the Saluki success story as Makenzie Silvey’s quick-release jumpers or Abby Brockmeyer’s all-around excellence. A couple of sequences from recent games help tell the tale of why SIU is close to completing an almost-worst-to-first climb.

1. In a 73-65 win over Drake on Feb. 13, a Bulldogs guard starts a drive to the basket. She gets around her defender, but there’s an obstacle between her and a layup. It’s none other than Gabby Walker, who might be the team’s most willing charge-taker.

The contact occurs. The whistle blows. The ref waves off the bucket and emphatically points her arm down the floor.

Offensive foul, with Walker accepting high fives and pats on the back from her teammates.

“That’s the grittiness in her,” Stein said. “She’s so willing to sacrifice her body.”

2. During Sunday’s 65-49 win at Illinois State, the Salukis are running through one of their sets in the third quarter. Brockmeyer probes the defense from the top of the key, but can’t make any headway.

The shot clock melts under 10 seconds, which at one time was a guarantee this team would burp up a bad shot or a turnover. Now, it’s not a big deal to them. They know with their experience and some help, they can still get a quality look.

Sure enough, the defense makes a mistake and gives Silvey a sliver of daylight behind the arc. That’s usually all she needs. The ball’s barely hit her hands when it seems to swish through the bucket for a 23-point third quarter lead.

Those sequences are the trademark of a team that’s learned how to trust their stuff.

It’s a trust that just might lead to a championship.

