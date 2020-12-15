SIU Women's Basketball | UT Martin pauses program, cancels game with Salukis

The SIU women’s basketball team will have to wait a couple of days to seek its third straight win.

The Salukis’ scheduled game at UT Martin on Tuesday was canceled about five hours before tip-off when it was revealed that a Skyhawks player tested positive for COVID-19. The game won’t be rescheduled.

It was the fourth SIU game to be canceled this year. The program paused for seven days on Nov. 27 after a player tested positive for coronavirus, erasing a trip to Memphis and a yearly appearance in the Compass Challenge at Eastern Illinois. A Dec. 11 home game with Saint Louis was scotched when the Billikens’ program went into pause mode because of a positive test for the virus.

The Salukis just got back on the floor over the weekend, earning home wins on Saturday and Sunday in similar fashion. They took over close games in the fourth quarter with stifling defense and solid execution, beating Austin Peay 72-54 and Southeast Missouri State 67-51 to improve to 2-1.

SIU is scheduled to play two more non-conference games before starting Missouri Valley Conference play on New Year’s Day at home against Evansville. The Salukis host Missouri-Kansas City on Thursday night at 6 p.m. and visit Illinois on Dec. 22 at 2 p.m.

It’s not known if SIU will seek to play another non-conference contest before its Valley schedule. It could add two more non-conference games and be at the 25-game limit.

