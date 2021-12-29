SIU Women's Basketball | Will nine be fine for Salukis?

According to SIU coach Cindy Stein, the team that wins the Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball title this year will be the one that stays healthiest.

“It’s going to come down to who can last the longest and who can develop their depth,” she said. “You’re going to have to have good depth to win.”

Whether the Salukis can unearth that quality is yet to be seen, but one thing they’ve been good at in Stein’s eight-plus seasons is winning the conference opener, as they’ll look to do at 2 p.m. Friday when Valparaiso comes to Banterra Center.

Under Stein, SIU is 8-0 in conference openers, a streak that includes a victory in January 2020 at Valpo. That is also the last time the Salukis have beaten the artists formerly called the Crusaders and now known as the Beacons.

Valpo avenged that loss in the 2020 regular season finale, then swept SIU in February under the Valley’s one-year format of playing two-game series. So not only are the Salukis seeking a bit of revenge, they’d also like to start conference play at 1-0.

“Any time you can start conference play with a win, it helps, especially when it’s at home,” Stein said.

SIU (5-5) appeared to be trending upwards until a 70-37 blowout at No. 8 Indiana on Dec. 23. Not that losing to a squad that just might be good enough to win a national title is embarrassing by any means, but the Salukis trailed by 30 at the half after managing just eight first half points.

For a team with so many super seniors in their lineup, it was a shocking performance, even if they played much better after halftime.

“We missed early shots and we got down quick and we were always chasing our tail after that,” Stein said. “I felt good that we battled in the second half and didn’t let the game get further away.

“We played a team that was ready to have a big game. They knew we nearly beat Tennessee and that we beat Illinois. They looked ready in warmups and they wanted to make sure they controlled the game.”

The good news for SIU is that it’s unlikely to play a team of Indiana’s caliber in conference play, especially since preseason favorite Missouri State has lost starters Abby Hipp and Jasmine Franklin to season-ending injuries.

The bad news is that there doesn’t appear to be a single soft touch in the league – not even the 2-9 Beacons. Valparaiso is coming off consecutive wins at Morehead State and at home against Detroit Mercy.

Stein’s biggest concern about the Beacons is their ability to heat up from 3-point range. Although they’re under 30 percent on the year, Valpo canned 14 to beat Detroit Mercy and has a handful of players who in the past have proven capable of carrying a team from deep.

“They run a very unique offense,” Stein said. “You don’t see it every day and you have to spend a lot more time on their looks and what they’re trying to achieve.”

DAWG BITES

On paper, SIU should control the boards. It enters the game with a plus-4.7 rebounding margin, while Valpo has one of the worst margins in Division I at minus-13.1. … The super-senior trio of Abby Brockmeyer (15.6 ppg, 10.3 rebounds), Makenzie Silvey (15.3 ppg, 4.2 assists) and Gabby Walker (10.9 ppg, 6.0 rebounds) paces the Salukis. … SIU hosts Loyola at noon Sunday before a daunting three-game road swing takes it to Missouri State on Jan. 7, Drake on Jan. 13 and Northern Iowa on Jan. 15.

