When Graeme Orr was handed a blank canvas and told to build a women’s soccer program at Division II West Alabama in 2011, he had nine months to recruit players, build a schedule and get ready for the team’s first match.

When Orr accepted the SIU women’s soccer vacancy on May 30, he had just over 2 ½ months to re-recruit returning players, find new players to fill out the roster and hire assistant coaches to help him get ready for his first year in Division I.

Talk about a sprint just to get to the starting blocks. It’s no wonder the whiteboards inside and outside Orr’s new office at the Lew Hartzog Complex are completely full of tasks for him to accomplish before the team starts its season in mid-August.

“We’re reviewing where the program’s at, where our immediate needs are and what will take a little more time to develop,” Orr said Thursday. “We believe that there are a great group of players here who want to do well and have a great passion for the university.

“This is very different here because of the great expectations that come with coaching at this level. I know there are tremendous resources here and I know once we get our staff hired, if we can be organized and control the controllables, we can do some great things here.”

How many of those great things happen in 2023 are yet to be seen. While the Salukis enjoyed their first winning season in the program’s four-year history last year at 8-5-4 and went 5-2-3 in the Missouri Valley Conference, they also lost nearly a full team of players to graduation.

Mainstays like Emma Spotak, Christy Murauskis, Liz Brechtel, Kaitlin DuCharme and All-Missouri Valley Conference Tournament pick Sam DiJulio have graduated. So have goalie Maddy Alaluf, defender Katy Quinn and defender Paris Walsh.

And a program badly in need of two things entering last year – stability and success – lost its chance at the former when athletic director Tim Leonard canned coach Craig Roberts in April. Roberts went on administrative leave on Oct. 18, two days after a 1-0 win over Illinois State that saw him engage in a verbal confrontation with Redbirds coach Marisa Kresge after the match.

Under that backdrop, Orr has multiple tasks to accomplish, some quicker than others. The program’s third coach since September 2021 – Grant Williams, who was appointed to build the program prior to the 2019 season and was terminated in November 2021 after going on administrative leave two months earlier – has a lot to do and not much time to do it.

“There’s going to be some early mornings and late nights,” he said.

One thing Orr will have in his pocket, particularly with the blessing of Leonard, is patience. Both men have stressed the importance of student-athletes having the best possible experience during their time at SIU. Leonard reinforced the point multiple times in conversations about what he was looking for in this coaching search.

The personable Orr, a Scottish native who enjoyed a good playing career at NAIA Martin Methodist in Pulaski, TN before embarking on a 15-year coaching career in 2008 at an assistant at North Alabama, has enjoyed 10 straight winning seasons at West Alabama.

“It’s not going to be just the 90 minutes on the field,” Orr said, “it’s going to be the meetings, the leadership meetings that will help them become the best people they can be. Some of them have played for different coaches and some are coming in as freshmen. We just want them to be open-minded.”

In the just-concluded Apple TV series "Ted Lasso," the show’s star accepts a job coaching in the Premier League after being a successful college football coach. In the first episode, he’s seen telling one of his new players to be a goldfish and forget about a mistake the player just made.

Orr has a different analogy in mind.

“We want them to be like sponges,” he said. “The modern-day player is looking for that relationship and those marginal gains that can make their game better. We are definitely looking for the holistic approach in getting them to be successful.”

GOAL KICKS

Orr said Thursday that he’s hired his first assistant coach, Carley Kandel. She’s served as a graduate assistant at Valdosta (Ga.) State, a team Orr went up against in the Gulf South Conference at West Alabama. Kandel played two years at Division II Lake Erie (OH). … SIU hasn’t released its 2023 schedule as of Thursday but Orr said the first official practice will be on Aug. 1.