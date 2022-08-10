SIU women's soccer hosts Indiana Wesleyan

SIU women's soccer team plays the first of its two exhibition matches at 1 p.m. Thursday when Indiana Wesleyan of the National Christian College Athletic Association visits Carbondale.

It will be the first test under game conditions this summer under new coach Craig Roberts, who inherits a team that went 0-15-1 last year and hasn't won a regular season match since 2019 -- the program's first year.

"There's nothing better than actually playing somebody in a real game," he said in a news release. "The girls have been working tremendously hard and have been diligent following all of the directions we've been giving them. We'll be looking to take that now and apply it against an opponent."

The Salukis host NCAA Division II foe Indianapolis at 1 p.m. Sunday before starting the regular season on Aug. 18 against Division I newcomer Lindenwood at home at 6 p.m.