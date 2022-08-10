 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical top story
SIU Soccer

SIU women's soccer hosts Indiana Wesleyan

  • Updated
  • 0
031622-spt-siu-coach-1.jpg

Craig Roberts is introduced as the new women's soccer coach at SIU on March 15 in Carbondale.

 Byron Hetzler

SIU women's soccer team plays the first of its two exhibition matches at 1 p.m. Thursday when Indiana Wesleyan of the National Christian College Athletic Association visits Carbondale.

It will be the first test under game conditions this summer under new coach Craig Roberts, who inherits a team that went 0-15-1 last year and hasn't won a regular season match since 2019 -- the program's first year.

"There's nothing better than actually playing somebody in a real game," he said in a news release. "The girls have been working tremendously hard and have been diligent following all of the directions we've been giving them. We'll be looking to take that now and apply it against an opponent."

The Salukis host NCAA Division II foe Indianapolis at 1 p.m. Sunday before starting the regular season on Aug. 18 against Division I newcomer Lindenwood at home at 6 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams plans to retire after U.S. Open

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News