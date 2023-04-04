Craig Roberts authored a dramatic turnaround in his first year as the SIU women’s soccer coach.

But he won’t be around for a second year. Two university spokesmen told The Southern on Tuesday night that the school has “moved on” from Roberts and started a national search for the program’s third coach in five seasons.

The Salukis posted their first winning season in program history in 2022, going 8-5-4 and remaining in contention for the Missouri Valley Conference regular season title until the last week. But Roberts missed the season’s last three matches after an incident with Illinois State coach Marisa Kresge following SIU’s 1-0 win on Oct. 16.

Roberts was placed on administrative leave two days later while assistant coaches Alyssa Krause and Matt Ball ran the team for the season’s remainder. They have remained in charge of the program during the last 5½ months.

Roberts leaves the program with a 158-97-48 career record in 16 seasons as a Division I coach. He coached at Grambling State, Ball State and UT Martin before coming to SIU, enjoying success at all three stops.

Roberts guided UT Martin to the 2009 Ohio Valley Conference regular season title and won consecutive Mid-American Conference regular season title at Ball State in 2015-16. Both his teams at Grambling State advanced to the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament championship match.

When Roberts was hired on March 15, 2022 by interim athletic director Matt Kupec, he spoke of building a long-term foundation for the Saluki program.

“I look forward to not only impacting soccer at SIU but also within the Carbondale community,” he said. “I embrace the challenge of evolving SIU soccer into a championship culture.”

Someone else will have to take that next step, but on paper, they should inherit a better situation than Roberts. While the Salukis graduated 10 seniors, including All-MVC picks Liz Brechtel, Emma Spotak and Sam DiJulio, they also return several key players.

Grant Williams was hired as the program’s first coach prior to the 2019 season, but was terminated without cause in November 2021 after going on administrative leave two months earlier.

SIU went 5-10-2 in its first season in 2019 but went winless the next two years. It was 0-6-3 in the spring of 2021 and then went 0-15-1 in the fall of 2021 with Taylor Brittingham running the team for the last nine matches.

And sometime this spring, the program will be in new hands again.