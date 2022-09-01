SIU Women's Soccer | Salukis snap long winless streak, defeat Alabama A&M

CARBONDALE — At 7:55 p.m. Thursday night, it happened.

SIU 2, Alabama A&M 0, snapping a 27-match, 1,035-day winless streak for the women’s soccer team that dated back to Nov. 2, 2019.

The referee’s final triple whistle to officially record the result was drowned out by Saluki players and fans cheering. Hugs and smiles were the order of the evening for a team that has far too often worn frowns and trudged off the Hartzog Complex Field.

“It’s amazing,” said forward Liz Brechtel. “Ending the losing streak was one of the biggest goals we had. We’re all so happy that we made it come true. We fought for each other.”

Brechtel had a hand in both SIU tallies. In the 52nd minute, her crossing pass from the left wing was expertly deflected by forward McKensey Bunch to the right corner, just inside the frame. Goalie Laura Jansa had no chance and the Salukis led for the first time this year.

Finding the right balance between attacking and defending while playing a woman short, SIU sealed the result in the 80th minute. Brechtel tore down the left side and ripped a shot that nestled in the net’s right corner.

The match’s last 10 minutes was not quite a celebration, but one could almost hear the anvil falling off the Salukis’ collective backs.

“We continue to evolve as a program and the girls continue to make strides in the right direction,” said first-year coach Craig Roberts. “We’ve learned from the contests we’ve had and tonight, we showed a lot of character and a lot of self-belief.

“We faced adversity with a player being sent off, and we had to switch tactics within the game. I felt we did that very well.”

Neither one scored in a first half that was anything but dull. Both probably should have tallied once, maybe even twice, but a combination of good play from the goalies and some help from the framework kept the match scoreless.

Less than six minutes in, SIU’s Sam Dodd beat Jansa but not the left post. Bunch had a chance with the rebound but drilled it right into Jansa’s chest.

Alabama A&M looked like a sure bet to score in the 18th minute. The Salukis’ Katy Quinn prevented a sure goal by swatting a shot away, but the only problem was she’s not a goalie. The defender was given a red card and A&M got a penalty kick.

“It sucked that she had to be the sacrificial lamb for us,” Brechtel said of Quinn, “but I think anyone on the team would have did what she did in that spot.”

But Alaluf booted away a poorly-taken PK by Jameela Barrett, then curled up on the turf to cradle Barrett’s rebound opportunity. That kept the match even and gave SIU a chance to figure out how it needed to play while a woman down.

It took about 10 minutes, but the Salukis finally started creating counter-attacks. And in the 35th minute, they almost scored when Jansa nearly swatted a crossing pass into the net. But the ball struck the crossbar and bounded away.

Roberts and Brechtel each said the point of emphasis at halftime was finding ways to generate better scoring chances while playing 10 against 11.

“Instead of just booting the ball down (the field), play it through each line,” Brechtel said. “I think we all held our composure pretty well.”

SIU hosts IPFW at 1 p.m. Sunday on what it’s designated as Senior Day.

The weight is off the regal canines’ back. They are now playing for a winning streak.

“The fruits of your labor will eventually pay off if you put the work in,” Roberts said. “And tonight, they showed that.”