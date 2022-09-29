SIU Women's Soccer | Salukis' streak ends in shutout loss to Missouri State

CARBONDALE — There was no second half surge this time.

And ultimately, there was no result for the SIU women’s soccer team Thursday night.

Hailey Chambliss’ second half brace ended the Salukis’ program-record six-match unbeaten streak as Missouri State stayed unbeaten in the Missouri Valley Conference with a 2-0 decision.

SIU (4-3-2, 1-1-1) built its most successful stretch in its four-year history with multiple second half rallies. It scored twice in the last six minutes on Sept. 18 to tie Drake 2-2 and scored a pair of goals in the final 16 minutes for a 2-0 win at Belmont that was its first-ever conference victory.

To start the streak, the Salukis notched a 2-0 win Sept. 1 over Alabama A&M with the help of two second half markers. And they got a tie-breaking goal in the 57th minute on Sept. 4 when they dumped IPFW 2-1.

But the characteristic second half tallies didn’t happen in this one. Instead, SIU failed to convert on a couple of nice chances in the first 10 minutes and it eventually came back to bite it.

“We didn’t play our best game,” said first-year coach Craig Roberts. “We were off on set pieces. This was a good yardstick for us to see what we need to work on moving forward. We just need to be a little more consistent on finishing and do better on the set pieces.”

Riley Maulick’s nice run down the left side about five minutes into the second half created a shot at the left post that Camielle Day knocked out of bounds, leading to a corner kick. A couple of minutes later, Sam Dodd got a decent chance at the right side of the box but sailed her shot over the crossbar.

Failing to score first doomed the Salukis this time. They weren’t helped when the Bears (6-4-1, 3-0-1) got a free kick in the 69th minute on a call Roberts deemed controversial. The whistle came late, enraging some of the SIU fans.

They were further upset when Chambliss collected the carom of said free kick and slotted it by Maddy Alaluf for the only goal Missouri State needed.

“I can’t really comment on calls, but the free kick that was given affected the game big-time,” Roberts said.

Chambliss sealed the outcome in the 84th minute, beating Alaluf on a point-blank shot that found the lower right corner of the net.

In some ways, the first half foretold the eventual result, even though neither team scored. After the first 12 minutes, when neither team really carved out a clear advantage in possession time, Missouri State created a spate of dangerous chances.

The best one came in the 17th minute when Joey Fosnow got a point-blank opportunity from directly in front of the net. But Alaluf said no with a diving save to her right. Later came a leaping stop of a header from Gracie English off a corner kick.

The Salukis’ best chance came in the 37th minute when Kaitlin DuCharme struck a free kick from about 25 yards really well, but it went just over the crossbar.

SIU tries to rebound at 1 p.m. Sunday when it visits Evansville for its next conference match.

“We definitely need to keep on moving and working on improvements,” Roberts said. “We corrected what we needed to at halftime, but if you don’t convert on opportunities in a tight game, you’re going to get punished.”