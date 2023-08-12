In Thursday’s first exhibition match, SIU’s women’s soccer team controlled the ball and buried a couple of its scoring chances against Indian Hills Community College to produce a clean-sheet win.

On Saturday night, the Salukis played a UT Martin team that was guaranteed to offer more pushback, an opponent that could make a relatively inexperienced team play through its first real taste of adversity.

The Skyhawks fulfilled all those requirements, making a 32nd-minute goal off a free kick stand up to send SIU into Thursday’s season opener against Jackson State with a 1-0 loss that coach Graeme Orr hopes doubles as a learning experience.

“It was a good test for us to scrimmage against Division I opposition for the first time,” Orr said. “I thought we were able to go in there and compete. We had some good moments in the first half and then after halftime, I wanted them to come out and show their mentality. Demand the ball.”

A team with 13 freshmen, three of which started for the second straight exhibition, has to learn to play at a more physical level. UT Martin taught that lesson for about a 25-minute stretch after the Salukis created most of the decent opportunities in the first 15 minutes.

Eventually, an SIU mistake led to a free kick. Rachel Okoro collected a loose ball in the penalty box and slotted it past Chantelle Symes for the match’s only marker.

Fans sitting across from the bench area could hear Orr exhorting his team to “compete” at one stage prior to the Skyhawks’ marker. The Salukis did more of that as the second half progressed and were a bit unlucky not to equalize.

In the 75th minute, freshman Brooklyn Maier cracked a right-footed blast near the top of the 18-yard box. It beat the goalie but not the crossbar, bounding away and denying SIU on what turned out to be its last, best chance of the night.

“I thought we did a good job of assessing things at halftime,” Orr said. “We held our shape better in the second half. I felt like they were too hard on themselves at halftime. We were able to keep them pinned in at times and got a little unlucky.”

Symes helped keep SIU in contention with a terrific leaping save near the first half’s end. She appeared to be at least partially screened on a shot from the penalty box’s edge but sighted it just in time, punching it over the crossbar.

With the preliminaries now in the can, the Salukis focus on Thursday’s 1 p.m. season opener at the Hartzog Complex against defending Southwestern Athletic Conference champ Jackson State. The Tigers, who were picked to repeat as SWAC titleists, boast six preseason all-conference selections.

“They’re a very good, very well-coached team,” Orr said. “They have a lot of experience and they will be a good test for us early in the season.