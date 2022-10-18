SIU's Franco earns MVC Defensive POW

SIU's Georgina Franco was named Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday.

Franco was instrumental in helping the Salukis win two home matches last week. She played the full 90 minutes Thursday night as SIU blanked Murray State 1-0, limiting the Racers to three shots on goal.

In Sunday's 1-0 win over Illinois State, Franco not only aided in a defensive effort that allowed only two shots on goal, but provided the assist on Liz Brechtel's goal in the 66th minute. It was the first assist for Franco.

A senior from San Diego, Franco joins Paris Walsh as teammates to win this award this year. The Salukis (8-3-3, 5-1-2) travel to Valparaiso on Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. for a key MVC match. SIU can win the regular season title with two victories and a Missouri State loss this week.

— The Southern