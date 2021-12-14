SIU's Furcron earns All-American honors

SIU offensive guard ZeVeyon Furcron was named a second team FCS All-American on Tuesday by The Associated Press.
The 6-2, 327-pound Furcron started 47 straight games for the Salukis, who went 8-5 and advanced to the second round of the FCS postseason before losing 38-7 on Dec. 4 at North Dakota State.
Furcron and quarterback Nic Baker were also selected to the Missouri Valley Football Conference's All-Academic First Team.
Furcron carries a 3.879 grade point average in graduate school and is pursing a master's degree in kinesiology.
Baker, a finance major with a 3.723 GPA, set a school record this year with 3,231 passing yards and threw for 27 touchdowns. The sophomore has two more years of eligibility remaining.
— The Southern