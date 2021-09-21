Boys Soccer | Murphysboro gets win over Carterville/Herrin

MURPHYSBORO — In a battle for second place in the SIRR Ohio Division, Murphysboro took a 3-0 lead in the first half and with a constant drizzling rain coming down in the second half held on to beat Carterville/Herrin, 3-2, on the turf of “Doc” Bencini Field on Tuesday.

“I thought we played a good possession game,” said Murphysboro coach Mike Lydy. “In the first half we dominated and Carterville played better in the second half. It got very slippery and I was really concerned with that. We have some things we need to work on still.”

Murphysboro improved to 4-2-1 in the conference standings and 8-2-1 overall while Carterville/Herrin dropped to 4-3 in the Ohio and 4-6 overall.

“This is a really hard week for us,” Lydy said. “We’re now second in conference after tonight and our game is to take on (first place) Anna-Jonesboro on the road on Thursday and we’ve got Carbondale at home on Saturday. I’m hoping we are competitive with both those teams this week. I’m starting to get players back. There was a week and a half, two weeks I was missing four starters. When you are missing four starters, it's hard to play when you only have 15 players. Do the math.”

Murphysboro drew first blood scoring at the 3:08 mark on a goal by the Red Devils freshmen connection Kaden Shields set up by Angel Lemus in front of Lions sophomore goalkeeper Keegan Weber. For Shields it was his sixth goal of the season.

The Red Devils upped their lead to 2-0 with 22:17 left in the first half on a great individual effort by David Taylor when the junior stole a clearing pass from Weber and took two steps before he blasted the ball past him.

Murphysboro got a goal called back with 17:33 remaining, when Lemus passed to Shields who tipped the ball to fellow freshman Cade Brooks who put it into an open net, but the goal was nullified on an offsides call.

Taylor scored again with 8:21 remaining on a long shot from the left sideline that just got over the fingertips of Weber and just under the crossbar and to inside of the right post. For Taylor it was his team-leading 17th goal.

“We were timid in the first half, but we started to play in the second half,” said Carterville/Herrin coach Chip Lennox. “We’ve had a little bit of trouble this year with competitive spirit. We’ve had injuries to some seniors and that’s been a little rough, but we’re starting to get that fire back. The second half you could see it, so that’s exciting. We had several chances near the end and their keeper made a great save on that ball from Evan (Lennox). Right time right space. If that goes any other way that’s a goal. Good stuff though.”

The Lions’ first good scoring opportunity in the first half came with 5:04 remaining on a 30-yard shot from the right side by Elijah Donaldson, but the senior’s shot was just a few inches higher than the crossbar and just under the football goalpost right behind the goal.

Riley Sims had another good chance three minutes later off a free kick, but Baltazar Hernandez made a diving save near the left post.

Weber made a great save with 1:51 remaining coming out the net and getting to ball just before Taylor could take a shot.

Carterville-Herrin got on the board with 24 seconds left in the first half on a rebound goal by Asher Morley to cut the lead to 3-1 at the half. For Morley it was his third goal of the season.

At the 8:17 mark of the second half, Murphysboro was attacking and had a great scoring chance stopped when the Lions were called for a foul near the left corner. Taylor took the kick and Weber just got his fingertips on it and pushed it over the goal.

With 15:23 remaining, Carterville/Herrin cut the lead to one on a goal from the middle by Sims from about 30 yards out. For Sims it was his ninth goal.

Taylor had another great scoring chance with 13:14 left when he made a run from the left side and split the defenders, but Weber came out just enough to deflect his shot wide left.

With 5:34 left, Sims stole the ball deep inside the Murphysboro zone 10 yards outside the box, but his shot was deflected wide left.

With 2:50 remaining, Carterville-Herrin had a free kick from the left sideline and Hernandez was able to make the save on Lennox’s header from in front of the net.

