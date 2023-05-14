MURPHYSBORO – The Murphysboro High School girls soccer team made history three times over Saturday morning at Doc Bencini Field.

The Red Devils first defeated Gibault Catholic of Waterloo for the first time ever, 2-0.

That win resulted in Murphy's first-ever regional championship.

And the win was the team's 19th, another school record.

“We said we wanted to win one plaque minimum and now we have one, so now let’s win another one,” said Murphysboro coach Michael Lydy. “The girls played their hearts out today."

Lydy said both teams struggled in dealing with the heat and humidity.

"Our bench was a key," he said. "We were able to rotate players in and out. Brynn Decker played valuable time for us today after not playing for two months because of an injury. The Mateo twins (freshmen Josselin and Nahima) played fantastic today. I’m very proud of the girls. That was a ferocious effort.”

With the win, Murphysboro (19-3-2) advances to the Columbia Class 1A Sectional at 5 p.m. Tuesday to take on Belleville Althoff (16-7-3) in one semifinal round match. The second semifinal Tuesday will feature Freeburg (15-3-2) playing Father McGivney Catholic of Glen Carbon (12-6-2).

The first time Murphysboro and Waterloo Gibault met was in the first round of the 2019 playoffs where Waterloo won 3-1 in double overtime. The second was on April 1 this season at Waterloo with the Lady Hawks winning, 2-0.

“It was a great game on both sides,” said Waterloo Gibault coach Ryan Haas. “We seemed a little bit off today in the final third (of the field). That last pass and last shot didn’t go our way today.”

Murphy junior goalkeeper Bailey Summers and a defense that started four freshmen on the back line posted its 17th shutout of the season, holding Waterloo to just three second-half shots on goal.

“It feels great to be a part of school history – all year we’ve been working for this,” Summers said. “They (the defense) worked their butts off. I’m so thankful of the things they do for me.

"Without them, they (Hawks) would have had more shots and I would have had to make more saves. Our defense is a huge part of my success. I’ve been playing for a few years now, and to win it with these girls is everything I could ask for.”

After a scoreless first half, the Red Devils held the edge in play, holding the Hawks to no shots on goal while having five decent scoring chances. Waterloo came out of intermission with a renewed effort, forcing Summers to make her first save of the game just two minutes and 58 seconds in and her second three-and-a-half minutes later.

“They really brought it the second half, so we had to switch formations a little bit because we were getting gassed,” Lydy said.

After Murphysboro was unable to connect on a long pass with 24:50 remaining, Waterloo Gibault came roaring back with Emily Richardson getting open in front of Summers, but her shot missed wide left.

Murphysboro took advantage of the missed opportunity by the Hawks.

Junior Megan McNitt, who had a goal disallowed at the end of the first half, got free on a breakaway and beat Schafer low and to her left for her 23rd goal of the season to give the Red Devils the lead at 1-0 with 23:24 remaining in the game.

“I think Lexie (Blevens) sent the ball over the top and then ran onto it,” McNitt said. “There was a lot happening there and I saw an open net with both corners open and that’s where I shot it. I find those corners for sure. They didn’t have any subs, so I think we ran them tired and that was our advantage.”

After the goal, leading goal scorer Izzy Doerr moved from attacking center midfield to defense for the rest of the game.

“Waterloo Gibault has some really quick players – No. 1 (Richardson) is really fast and a really talented player, so it was my job to make sure she didn’t get any breakaways,” Doerr said. “This is a recent thing we’ve been doing. The last few games I’ve been playing defending center late in the game.”

Waterloo (9-10-1) came right back with three scoring chances over the next 10 minutes. The first opportunity failed when Richardson hit the side of the net after getting past the last defender.

Four minutes later, Aubry Thomas got a clean shot on Summers, but her shot sailed wide left. A minute later, Elena Oggero was open on the right side and her shot just missed the right post.

With 8:36 left to play, McNitt stole the ball from defender Regan Gerteisen and took a long hard shot that Schafer had to dive to her right to make the save. A little over a minute later, Doerr launched a long free kick from just inside the mid-stripe that curved at the last second forcing Schafer to make the save to her left.

The Hawks' last scoring opportunity came with 2:59 remaining when Gerteisen took a long high shot from the left side that bent in front of Summers and bounced over the crossbar.

“High balls are always nervy, so I practice every day on them and I listen to everybody talking around me to figure out where I need to be,” Summers said. “It hit a little closer than the six and when it hits around there you know it’s going over, so I stepped back and hoped for the best.”

After McNiitt missed the net to the left with 1:32 remaining, Blevens got free on a breakaway as the clock ticked down and got past Schafer to score with six seconds left for her sixth goal of the season.

“I would rather win 2-0 than 1-0,” Blevens said. “It feels good to be the first team ever to win a regional. We had a lot of injured players out for a while and honestly, I think that made our team better overall.”

The majority of the first half was played in the Waterloo end with Murphysboro having the only two official shots on goal.

With three minutes remaining, Olivia Sunny set up Blevens in front of the net, but her shot just missed the net to the right. Then with 44 seconds left Lauren Lee took a corner kick from the right corner and found Brynn Decker open on the far side, but her shot curved to the left.

The best scoring chance that wasn’t happened a split second after the first half buzzer sounded when McNitt got a pass from Doerr to the right of the goalkeeper and her low shot beat Schafer into the left corner, but the goal was immediately disallowed.

“It was a little frustrating,” McNitt said. “It was almost there. I was so excited once I scored. I didn’t know they called it off because I wasn’t paying attention and didn’t hear the buzzer go off.

"Then I turned back around and saw them waving it off.," she said. "After halftime, I think we let loose a little bit, but once we got our focus back on the game, we got our momentum going.”

The only two Waterloo first-half scoring chances came in a one-minute span midway through the first half, but the first shot by Oggero was wide left and the second one was wide right by Karmon Grohmann.