Girls Soccer | Murphysboro looks to remain unbeaten in playoffs

The number 'one' speaks volumes for how the Murphysboro girls soccer team has performed this season.
The Lady Red Devils became the first team ever to win the SIRR-Ohio conference at 9-0-1 with a 12-0-1 overall record this season. The team’s one tie came against Carterville on May 25 in a 1-1 decision after Rylee Davis did what no one else could against Murphysboro in the regular season — score.
With first-year goalie Bailey Summers laying out left and right, Murphysboro has relied on defense to outscore opponents 72-1 in a shrunken 13-game schedule. That’s an average of 5.5 goals alongside a Lady Red Devils defense pitching shutouts like their name is Walter Johnson.
“I feel like it’s mostly our defense,” Summers said with 34 saves to her credit this season. “If you look at the shots, there haven’t been a bunch coming my way so for them to get that one goal is nothing.”
Murphysboro’s 2021 senior class features team captain Maci Uffelman, Jillian Clark, Kaytlyn McGrath and Razan Alamlieh. Uffelman has scored a team-high 28 goals with her junior teammate Annie Decker dishing out a team-high 15 assists and 13 goals for second-most on the team.
Uffelman says participating on the track team this season has helped keep her in shape next to soccer. The senior is a verbal commit to Brescia University (Owensboro, Ky.) where she’ll continue athletics and study pre-law.
“Every day is practice for me in one sport or the other,” said Uffelman. “This season has been really rewarding because we’ve worked really hard for it and it’s a big team effort; all of us together.”
Clark, too, has her college plans in order as a verbal commit to Kaskaskia College. Between coach Michael Lydy’s two 2021 college commits; the Lady Red Devils have graduated eight seniors with athletic scholarships since Lydy took over as the boys and girls coach in 2017.
Entering the season, Murphysboro had already established success. The Lady Red Devils posted a 47-14-5 record during a three-year span (2017-2019) and now the program is one win away from 60 in four years with an 80-percent win proficiency.
“Every one of us has grown up playing soccer and we’ve all played together so for the most part it’s pretty easy,” said Clark. “We all have a general idea on how to play already and then Coach Lydy utilizes his players based on what can have the best outcome.”
Lydy talked about the defensive efforts from his two center backs; freshman Megan McNitt and sophomore Bridgett Bailey. Murphysboro has five freshmen on roster and four of them start; one of which has allowed a single goal in her first 13 games.
“(Summers) is probably one of the better defenders in the state,” said Lydy. “It certainly helps having a very strong goalie and I don’t think she’s taller than 5-3 or 5-4. You think of goalies that are exceptional at 6-feet tall, but she was easy for me to coach because she had already adapted from playing soccer in the past.”
Murphysboro also does work in the classroom with a 3.5 team GPA. Lydy stresses the importance of academics just as much as he does athletics, showing why he's a college professor at SIU.
“That’s kind of one of the purposes of coaching,” Lydy said on getting his players a college education. “I want them to do well in school so they can get into a college program and have it paid for.”
One of Lydy’s former goal-strikers, Lillie Schaldemose, is now a freshman on the SIU soccer team. Schaldemose had collected 105 goals and averaged 35 goals a season through her junior year at MHS before COVID-19 shut sports down in 2020.
While Schaldemose was one season average away from cracking IHSA’s Top 20 list for the most goals scored in a career, Lydy has regained excitement for coaching this season with a young team clicking on all cylinders for years to come.
Summers agrees with that sentiment.
“I think we can be really good,” said the freshman goalie. “I feel like if you look at Maci and Jillian leading all of us and we all take from that, especially me, Megan, Kylie Martin and all our teammates; I feel like we all have that leadership role that can come on after learning from Maci, Jillian and all of our other seniors.”
Murphysboro faces conference rival Anna-Jonesboro on Friday in its opening game of the playoffs. The Lady Wildcats advanced with a 1-0 victory over Mount Carmel on Tuesday while the Lady Red Devils finished 2-0 against A-J during the regular season.
