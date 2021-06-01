Girls Soccer | Murphysboro looks to remain unbeaten in playoffs

“Every day is practice for me in one sport or the other,” said Uffelman. “This season has been really rewarding because we’ve worked really hard for it and it’s a big team effort; all of us together.”

Clark, too, has her college plans in order as a verbal commit to Kaskaskia College. Between coach Michael Lydy’s two 2021 college commits; the Lady Red Devils have graduated eight seniors with athletic scholarships since Lydy took over as the boys and girls coach in 2017.

Entering the season, Murphysboro had already established success. The Lady Red Devils posted a 47-14-5 record during a three-year span (2017-2019) and now the program is one win away from 60 in four years with an 80-percent win proficiency.

“Every one of us has grown up playing soccer and we’ve all played together so for the most part it’s pretty easy,” said Clark. “We all have a general idea on how to play already and then Coach Lydy utilizes his players based on what can have the best outcome.”

Lydy talked about the defensive efforts from his two center backs; freshman Megan McNitt and sophomore Bridgett Bailey. Murphysboro has five freshmen on roster and four of them start; one of which has allowed a single goal in her first 13 games.