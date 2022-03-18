Girls Soccer | Season Preview: Teams open season with great promise

The 2021-22 girls soccer season opens with Belleville Althoff as the defending Class 1A champions and Murphysboro coming off winning the first ever River-to-River Conference title.

Since the 2004-05 season when Juergen Huettner took over Althoff, he has led the team to the Final Four five times, winning the title twice, finishing second once and third the other two times as well as winning the last four South Seven titles, excluding the 2019-20 season that was cancelled due to COVID.

The Crusaders are hoping to build upon their 22-2 overall and 8-0 conference records despite losing two starters to graduation and last year’s second leading goal scorer senior Kylie Petroski to an injury by bringing back a veteran unit that has six seniors and three juniors plus a sophomore that played major minutes.

Murphysboro (14-1-1) won the inaugural SIRR title with a 9-0-1 record, but with only two seniors returning will face a strong challenge from second place Carterville-Herrin. The Red Devils won their first playoff game 6-0 over Anna-Jonesboro before losing 7-0 to Columbia in the 1A sectional semifinals.

“We’ll be a very young team this season,” said Murphysboro coach Michael Lydy. “I’ll be starting three freshmen, four sophomores, two juniors and my only two seniors with no bench. The highlight is most of my defensive strength is back that gave up just one goal during the regular season. To show you how good we were last year, three of last year’s seniors are playing college soccer.”

The top returners on the backline are sophomore Megan McNitt and junior Bridge Bailey at center back and sophomore Bailey Summers in goal.

Carterville-Herrin (9-2-2, 8-1-1 SIRR) lost to the Red Devils 3-0 early in the season and tied 1-1 late in the year. The Lady Lions won their first 2A sectional game 9-0 over Centralia before losing 8-0 to Waterloo in the quarterfinals.

Carterville-Herrin returns a veteran unit with four seniors: Sydney Stuck in goal, Amanda Howerton and Diedra Rodgers at defense and midfield, and Audri Strothman up front and seven juniors led by Ella O’Brien, Rylee Davis and Madison Ripley.

“We have strong senior and junior classes along with two big minute players in the sophomore class, Hillary Siemer and Sydne Congiardo, who add a big touch of technical ability and soccer IQ,” said Carterville-Herrin coach Chip Lennox. “We are looking forward to a great spring season.”

Marion (13-5, 6-2 South Seven) finished in second place in the South Seven with its only conference losses coming to Althoff, 6-1, and, 4-1, while being the only conference team to score on them. The Wildcats lost to 2A state champion Triad, 7-0, in the sectional semifinals.

“We lost three seniors from our starting lineup that will be big shoes to fill,” said Marion coach Jaime Clark. “However, we are returning several key players on both offense and defense, which have the ability to step up and have a great season. We have a very strong senior and junior class, and have some promising players in the sophomore and freshman class as well.”

The returning starters are led by seniors Addi Wall in goal, Margaux Bruce, the leading scorer, Adriana Baysinger the South Seven Co-Defensive Player of the Year, and Lily Garrett at center midfield.

Also back are juniors Sophie and Gabby Shrum on defense, Haylee Lambert at center midfield and Abby Surburg at outside midfield and sophomores Morgan Isaacs at midfield and Sofia Wallace in goal and in the field.

Carbondale (12-6-1, 4-4 South Seven) finished third in the conference losing to Marion, 4-2, and, 8-0, during the regular season before losing 1-0 to Marion in the playoffs after beating Olney Richland County, 9-0, in the first round.

“The team fell just short to Marion in the regional title game when we were playing our best,” said Carbondale coach Ortez Davis. “I feel like our group is going to approach the season and play with a chip on our shoulder.”

The majority of the Terriers offensive power is back led by senior Anna Schurz, junior Emma Bickel and junior McKenna Hickey. Also back is sophomore Jordyn Grubbs, who missed last season with a knee injury.

“I’m excited to see them get back on the field,” Davis said. “Sophomore Norah Pease and junior Julie Oberg could be huge pieces to the success of this team. They are our wildcard utility players. Incoming freshmen Kalea Marshall, Elle Bandz and Averie Summerlin have showed well in preseason, so I’m looking forward to see their contribution.”

Centralia (1-11-1, 1-7 South Seven) under new coach Abby Sherman has six seniors (Laci Lashbrook, Lucy Pola, Gaia Coopla, Kaylee Bierman, Silivia Sturare and Miranda Coelto) to build around.

“I am a first-year head coach so this will be a learning season for all of us, but we are excited about what the season has to offer,” Sherman said. “We have a lot of young talent that we are looking forward to growing with, and a few foreign exchange students we are also very excited to have. Our key returning player is Laci Lashbrook and our key new player is Lucy Pola, one of our foreign exchange students.”

Mount Vernon (2-8-0, 1-7 South Seven) lost four seniors, including its two top scorers and goalkeeper, from last year’s team. The Lady Rams were eliminated by Marion, 9-0, in the first round of the playoffs.

Massac County (5-8-2, 4-5-1 SIRR) edged Pinckneyville for third place in the River-to-River. The top returners are seniors Landree Shoulta, Izzy Hawes, Brooklyn Albritten, and Jordan Barnett.

“We are in a rebuilding year,” said Massac County coach Brock Frazier. “We have 11 returning players from the COVID year and we are hopeful as the players we have are showing growth and learning fast."

Pinckneyville (7-9-0, 4-6-0 SIRR) has an experienced team with 12 players back, including juniors forward Jillian Shaneyfelt and defender Bailey Taylor who were named to the All-Conference team last year. The Lady Panthers beat Massac County 4-1 in the 1A sectional quarterfinals before losing 10-0 to Althoff in the semifinals.

“It looks like senior Jessie Pyatt will lead us at defense and I got two newcomers juniors Madison Morganthaler and Madelyn Doerflein that look like they’re going to be good players,” said Pinckneyville coach Jay Ray. “I also have two other juniors and four new freshmen that are new to the program.”

Anna-Jonesboro (4-9-1, 3-6-1 SIRR) has seven returning players, including five starters. The captains are senior Karina Griffin, and three sophomores: Riley Cruise, Payton Brust and Lakelynn Carter.

“We have a small squad with two seniors, two juniors, six sophomores and five freshmen, so we won’t be playing JV this year,” said AJ coach Mark Boomer. “We will be competitive as long we can stay healthy.

Harrisburg (0-14-0, 0-10-0 SIRR) has a young team this year with six sophomores and six freshmen to go with four juniors and the four seniors Vershay Guyton, Jaci Robinson, Jersey Willis and Halle Lane. The Lady Bulldogs lost 8-0 to Pinckneyville in the 1A sectional preliminaries.

“We are a young team with lots of skill and potential,” said Harrisburg coach Jordan Baxter. “This bunch has good work ethic and is willing to work hard. They constantly want to do better and have the heart for the game.”

The region has a new girls soccer program this spring with the addition of Du Quoin. Tabor Mann is the first head coach after spending the past four years as an assistant coach for the Carbondale girls and boys teams.

“Some of the parents saw the interest from their children and asked the school board and they threw their support behind it,” Mann said. “There is a little bit of caution in that we want to see how this season turns out to make sure there is interest, so we are sticking our toes in the water by starting with five games - all conference games. That way when we do jump in we will already be introduced to the conference.”

The five games will all be on the road. Du Quoin opens at Carterville-Herrin on March 17 followed by Anna-Jonesboro (March 23), Massac County (March 24), Pinckneyville (April 15) and Harrisburg (April 16).

The first team consists of two juniors - Lilianna Perez and Zoe Turner - along with five sophomores and seven freshmen.

“We’ve got a real solid team that is picking up on our formations real fast and wants to get out there and prove themselves,” Mann said. “They’ve shown a lot of dedication."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0