Prep Soccer | Marion falls short in regional final to Waterloo

The Marion Wildcats rode into the playoffs on a three-game winning streak and beat the host team, 3-1, in the Harrisburg 2A Regional semifinals Tuesday, but the season ended Saturday with a 7-1 loss to Waterloo.

“Waterloo was ready to play and moved the ball around great,” said Marion coach Girolamo Intravaia. “We held our own and made a lot of great plays tonight. It just wasn’t enough. My seniors left everything out on the field and have nothing to hold their heads about. They had an extraordinary season and we thank them and their families for all the hard work and dedication.”

Waterloo (10-12-2) won its first regional title since winning three in a row from 2014 to 2016 that included the 2A state championship in 2015. The Bulldogs will play top seed Troy Triad in the second semifinal of the Bethaldo (Civic Memorial) Sectional Wednesday. The other semifinal will be played between Bethaldo and Mascoutah, which beat Carbondale, 2-1, in the finals of the Mascoutah Regional.

Marion ended the season with a 12-11-1 record for its best win total since the 2017 team finished with 13 wins and was the second straight winning season after two losing seasons in 2019 and 2020, which were the first two in the 17-year history of the program.

“Overall, I’m super happy how the season turned out and how well these boys played, but now it’s time to get ready for next season,” Intravaia said. “We’ll have a young team next season, but they have to work really hard and push harder next year.”

Waterloo jumped out to a 4-0 lead at the half with the first goal by Ethan Gardner coming in the first five minutes. The other three goals were scored by Grant Eugea, Ty Kinzinger and Caeden Wille.

Senior captain Chase Banks scored on an assist by Josh Edwards to get Marion on the board at the 14 minute mark.

However, the Bulldogs finished out the game with three more goals from Brenden Eschmann, Gardner and Eli Schwehr.

“We kept getting pulled to the outside, leaving our middle wide open,” Intravaia said. “We tried to make adjustments, but just kept playing into their game and letting them pull us out of the middle, allowing them to score."