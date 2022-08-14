Saluki soccer shuts out Indianapolis 1-0

CARBONDALE – It was just an exhibition match, to be sure, but there was a lot for first-year SIU women’s soccer coach Craig Roberts to like Sunday.

Most importantly, there was the score.

SIU 1, Indianapolis 0.

It was a big deal even though the stats don’t officially count until the Salukis’ season opener Thursday night against Division I newcomer Lindenwood. SIU controlled almost all but the first 5-10 minutes of play, scored in the 29th minute and found the right balance between attacking and defending over the third of three 30-minute periods.

Considering the regal canines haven't won a regular season match since 2019 – their first season – any victory is a sizable feat.

A clean sheet is even bigger.

“We wanted to build on the last game’s performance and I think the team definitely did that,” Roberts said. “We played in a positive manner and took the game to the opponent as opposed to sitting back and giving the opponent too much credit.

“It was a great step forward. Now it’s not exactly where I would want it to be, but we made strides and we need to continue to work. We just have to keep focusing on what we have to do in order to move forward.”

The only Saluki marker came just before time expired in the first period. Senior Kaitlin DuCharme got to a loose ball in a scramble in the 18-yard box and headed it past goalie Kendall Ellis.

DuCharme said Paris Walsh’s free kick was the key to the play.

“She’s a great free kick-taker, so we loaded the box and I got to the ball,” DuCharme said. “I knew the goalie was coming, but she was far enough away so all I had to do was flick it over her head.

“Each and every practice, every game, we’re improving. We’re definitely going in the right direction and it feels good to get a shutout. Our back line was definitely solid. We’ve been working on going forward more, so this was a productive day.”

Indianapolis is a good Division II program that went 11-4-3 last year and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, but it couldn’t mount much of an attack. SIU maintained its defensive shape well enough so that there wasn’t much work for goalie Ary Lougher.

Aside from a couple of early shots that weren’t on frame, Lougher was only needed on a direct kick late in the second period. She came out at precisely the right time, leaping to claim the ball before a Greyhound could think about attacking it.

The Salukis could have had a second goal in the 36th minute, but goalie Jenna Taghikhani came up with a point-blank save from the right side of the 18-yard box. SIU authored a spate of decent counters over the final 50 minutes, although it couldn’t finish any of those opportunities.

Nevertheless, Roberts saw the progress he wanted from his squad after a 2-0 loss Thursday against NCCAA opponent Indiana Wesleyan.

“In this program, it’s unfamiliar territory for us to win,” he said. “So we’re learning to close out games. We were able to rotate defenders back there. The exhibitions are about finding out strengths and weaknesses, so we exposed ourselves. I thought our back line did well and I was happy with the consistency.”