SIU Soccer | Indiana Wesleyan defeats Salukis in exhibition match

CARBONDALE — No goals were put in the net, but other goals were reached for the Southern Illinois University women’s soccer team during an exhibition match against Indiana Wesleyan on a sunny Thursday afternoon at the Lew Hartzog Track and Field Complex.

It was the first match under new Saluki head coach Craig Roberts, who was able to evaluate every healthy eligible player and figure out future strengths rather than focus on the scoreboard, which technically showed a 2-0 loss at the conclusion of three 30-minute periods.

“We got a lot of positives out of it,” Roberts said. “We wanted to use the exhibition game as a true exposure to perhaps some of the things we need to work on and obviously you only get that test and get to see that when you play an exhibition game. So we got everybody out there, everybody played, so we got to see the whole entire roster of the players who were fit and available for us.”

The Salukis found themselves trailing after IWU’s Jackie Norris scooted in a penalty kick to the left corner of the goal, just past the outstretched diving hand of SIU keeper Ary Lougher.

The other goal came with just four seconds left in the third period when Lougher, who played all 90 minutes, collided with teammate Georgina Franco and IWU’s Courtney Cockrum as the ball left Cockrum’s foot.

The ball slowly trickled into the net to give the Wildcats a second goal in a match where neither team had many scoring chances.

SIU’s best shots came in the second period from Emma Spotak, but unfortunately one sailed just above the bar and another was just wide. Kaitlin DuCharme, Ashlyn Henrie, Sam Dodd and McKinley Stiff were also credited with shots on goal for the Salukis in the match.

“We definitely need to finish,” Roberts said. “We’re too nice at times and we’ve got to have more of that diligent championship attitude where you want to really heavily compete. And I think the girls have it within themselves; we just need to keep on growing that as we evolve the program to take it to different heights.”

Roberts said he noticed something about the Wildcats early in the match that he pointed out to his assistant coaches — an adjustment could’ve been made that would’ve “exploited them very quickly,” he noted — but that the changes made would’ve done more harm than good, even if they probably would’ve resulted in a win.

“We wouldn’t have learned as much,” Roberts said. “Finding out what players will do in our systems enabled us to grow stronger and obviously get better as we move forward.”

Both teams had six corner kicks in the match and there weren’t many free kicks, negating many set play chances. But the Salukis showed much better control of possession in the second and third periods, just without any goals to show for it.

“I felt we defended their set pieces really well,” Roberts said. “That’s a team that traditionally scores a lot off set pieces and I don’t think they were able to exploit us in those areas. I’d like to be better on ours; I felt we had a few options but we didn’t execute those very well and we need to be better in that for it to be more of a strength for us.”

Roberts, who became SIU’s second head coach in March and now guides the program’s fourth season, was asked if any individual players stood out with their performances.

“That was Jakiya (Michael)’s first game as a freshman and I felt she did outstanding when she came in,” Roberts said. “Hailey Blanchard did really well as well at left back. McKinley (Stiff) up top came in and took some good shots.

“The girls battled well. They know there’s room for growth and it’s a continuous task for our staff to keep enhancing them. Our goal is not necessarily the end result of winning the game; our ultimate goal right now is to make sure we improve and progress every single practice and game. If we do that, at the end of the season, which is a long ways away right now, then we’ll be much better than we are right now.”

The Salukis were missing several players due to eligibility issues and injuries, but hope to get more of those back very soon, Roberts said. SIU plays another home exhibition match Sunday against Indianapolis at 1 p.m. before opening the season for real next Thursday, Aug. 18, at home against Lindenwood at 6 p.m.

That will be SIU’s last home match until facing Alabama A&M on Sept. 1 after going on the road to face Bellarmine (Aug. 21) and Missouri (Aug. 25).