SIU Soccer | Salukis rally late, draw with Drake

CARBONDALE – SIU’s women’s soccer team still hasn’t won a Missouri Valley Conference match.

But the Salukis avoided a loss in their MVC opener Sunday by scoring two goals in the final 6 ½ minutes to forge a 2-2 tie with Drake.

With that dramatic comeback, SIU (3-2-2) kept another streak alive. It’s 3-0-2 in its last five matches, continuing to establish that it’s a new team with a new attitude under first-year coach Craig Roberts.

“They showed a lot of character and tenacity to never give up on the cause,” said Roberts. “I was disappointed with our first half performance; I didn’t feel like we arrived. It was a bit of a reality check of what’s required in this conference.

“I don’t think they outplayed us, but I think we were second-best on everything. Some of the challenges were very physical and I think the officiating didn’t seem to see it being questionable. But we weathered it and ended up getting the goals back.”

Sam Dodd, who was SIU’s most dangerous player throughout the match, made it 2-1 in the 83rd minute when she collected a crossing pass from Liz Brechtel and poked it over the left shoulder of goalie Vianey Lopez.

In the 86th minute, the Salukis pressed the issue and created one of their five corner kicks in the second half. Off a wild scramble in the penalty box, Quinn Parks got her right foot on it and slotted it into the lower right corner, setting off a raucous celebration.

“It popped off a lot of heads and I just hit the inner post,” Parks said.

Parks credited Christy Murauskis with working to draw Drake defenders away from her in order to provide a clear shooting lane.

“Those were well-deserved goals,” Roberts said.

The Bulldogs (1-5-3) nearly stole the win in the last minute. Maia Bentley’s long shot from beyond the box was tipped off the crossbar by goalie Maddy Alaluf. Kendall Starcevich controlled the rebound and lofted a shot that Alaluf punched over the crossbar for a corner kick.

SIU came up with possession off the corner kick and melted the last 10 seconds to secure the tie.

“We’re all excited to keep this going and keep fighting for each other,” Parks said. “We feel like a lot more of a team this year. We’re ready to keep getting the results and getting to the postseason.”

Roberts said his team was “bullied” in the first 45 minutes. Drake controlled possession and also appeared quicker to 50-50 balls. It also got a bit of luck in taking the lead in the 9th minute.

Brooke Davies lofted a high shot from about 25 yards out that Alaluf deflected off the crossbar. Alaluf tried to pick the ball up, but it instead deflected off the right post and broke the goal line’s plane, putting the Salukis in an immediate hole.

Aside from scattered counter-attacks, SIU wasn’t able to put much pressure on the Bulldogs. It fell behind by a pair in the 37th minute as Makenna Shepard took a Starcevich pass and curled a shot into the left side of the net.

In the program’s first three years, a 2-nil deficit was essentially a death sentence. These days, with a group that’s getting its first taste of serious winning, it’s now just another mountain to climb.

And although the Salukis settled for the tie, Roberts called it another step in the evolvement of his program.

“They were picked fourth in the preseason out of 10, so I think this shows we might be in the mix,” he said. “I think some people have underestimated what we’re all about as an outfit now.”