SIU Women's Soccer | Brechtel, Walsh honored by MVC

  • Updated
SIU soccer players Liz Brechtel and Paris Walsh were named Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week in the Missouri Valley Conference Tuesday, marking the first time in program history its players received those awards.

Brechtel had a goal and an assist on Sept. 1 when the Salukis ended a 27-match winless streak by blanking Alabama A&M 2-0, while Walsh led strong defensive efforts in that game and a 2-1 win Sunday against Purdue University Fort Wayne.

The wins were the first back-to-back results for SIU since Aug. 27-30 of 2019, its inaugural season of women's soccer. The Salukis will take a 2-2 record into Thursday's 6 p.m. non-conference home match with SIU Edwardsville.

SIU visits Southeast Missouri State at 1 p.m. Sunday before opening MVC play Sept. 18 at 1 p.m. against Drake at home.

— The Southern

