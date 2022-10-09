Spotak, Salukis draw with Northern Iowa

CARBONDALE – Back in August, if you had told the SIU women’s soccer team that they would tie Northern Iowa, there’s a good chance the players and perhaps the coaching staff might have been pleased with that outcome.

When it actually happened on Sunday, thanks to Emma Spotak’s equalizer in the 63rd minute that gave the Salukis a 1-1 draw, happiness wasn’t the predominant emotion.

“You guys were sitting here at the start of the season just hoping we would win a game,” SIU coach Craig Roberts said when asked what he told his team. “Now you’re sitting here disappointed because we didn’t win. And we should have won the game.

“The fact that we feel like we should have won the game tells you how far we’ve come.”

The Salukis (6-3-3, 3-1-2 Missouri Valley Conference), who are 6-1-3 in their last 10 matches and tied for third in the conference with UIC and Murray State, outshot the Panthers (4-5-5, 1-2-4) 14-9 and created a territorial advantage for probably about 60 percent of the match.

Yet SIU was a goal down from the 11th minute, thanks to a corner kick that resulted in a free ball in the box on UNI’s first serious scoring chance. Siri Ott got to it and slotted it in the upper right corner for her second goal of the year.

For the half’s remainder, the Panthers were a bit better. The Salukis’ best scoring opportunity happened in the 39th minute, but McKensey Bunch sailed the ball just over the crossbar from the top of the box.

SIU came out of halftime and had the run of play, but couldn’t finish until Spotak took care of things herself. She intercepted a lazy pass in the direction of UNI goalie Brittney Bentheimer and poked the ball into the net.

It was Spotak’s third marker of the year, made possible by hustle and her speed.

“That definitely came in handy,” she said. “We were pressing their back line and we made them scramble a little bit, and I was able to get a foot on the pass back to the goalie.”

The Salukis’ best chance to snap the tie came in the 82nd minute when Sam Dodd’s attempt from the left side of the box was stopped routinely by Bentheimer. The Panthers spent most of the last seven minutes in SIU’s half of the field, but never tested Maddy Alaluf with a truly difficult shot.

The outcome again illustrated how much greater expectations have gotten within the program since they broke a three-season, 27-match winless streak on Sept. 1. In fact, Roberts even mentioned after the match that he doesn’t want to see his team peak before the conference tournament.

“We’ve got to be more clinical in the attacking third and finish our shots,” he said. “We are creating a lot of opportunities and we have to convert those, whether they’re on set pieces or in the run of play. If we can do that, it can be the (icing) on the cake.”

That cake gets tastier by the match. SIU has already won more matches this year than in its first three seasons combined. In the middle of its first innocent climb stage as a program, the team appears to have more to offer.

Spotak, for one, has noticed how much more fun playing matches are with something tangible at stake.

“So much more exciting,” she said. “I think it’s really brought our team together. We’re just super-close and doing this as a family has made the experience way more exciting.”

The Salukis stay at home Thursday night for Murray State and wrap up the regular season home schedule on Oct. 16 against Illinois State.