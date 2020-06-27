Softball | Bruce Jilek a dominant coach and a father figure

What exactly is a father figure through the eyes of a high school teenager?
Merriam-Webster defines it as: A person often of particular power or influence who serves as an emotional substitute for a father. An example included under the definition also notes that a father figure can be a coach that is stern and wise to his players.
The website lacks an image for a father figure, but if you ask any one of Bruce Jilek’s former players they’d say it should be an image of him.
Jilek wasn’t just a dominant coach in softball, football and basketball in his 24 years of service at Herrin High School. He was a father figure, leader and role model all rolled up into one big Teddy Bear if you ask SIU softball coach Kerri Blaylock.
“Bruce has always been a second dad to me ever since I pitched for him in high school,” said Blaylock. “My dad got really sick during that time with cancer, and Bruce and his wife took care of me and my brother.”
Blaylock pitched for the Herrin softball team from 1980-84. Jilek began his coaching career with the Tigers in ‘79 and created a legacy that nobody will ever forget.
“I want people in this generation to know what kind of pioneer and innovator Bruce was as a coach,” said Blaylock. “The dynasty that he built at Herrin will never be matched.”
The team records and accolades achieved throughout Jilek’s career still remain baffling. Jilek’s career numbers at Herrin start with a 539-102 (84 WPCT) record in softball before leaving in 2001 after serving as a health and drivers education instructor.
During that time, the Tigers won 18 conference titles, 19 regional titles and made eight appearances in the state tournament. Jilek’s state teams finished second four times, twice with Blaylock in the pitching circle during the ‘80 and ‘81 seasons. His state teams did it again in ‘93 and ‘98 with a combined record of 52-10.
After taking over in 1979, Jilek’s teams compiled 17 20-win seasons, six of which included two or fewer losses.
But we all know that nothing good comes in life unless you work hard at your craft behind the scenes. Jilek learned everything because he extensively studied the game. Whether it was coaching softball, football or basketball, Jilek had his thumb on a blueprint that no other coach could imitate.
“When I first started playing for Bruce I always recognized him as the guru of pitching,” said Blaylock. “He coached my brother in football before me, and back then he started training with us as eighth grader’s. His style was that you always practiced before school started, so I worked with him from 6-7 in the morning for four years straight.”
Blaylock also noted that Jilek is the reason she got into coaching. Now in her 21st year with Saluki Softball, Blaylock has compiled a 693-383-1 record while teaching her players the same life lessons that Jilek instilled in her at such a young age.
“(Bruce) would tell you things that you didn’t want to hear at times but it was to make you better,” said Blaylock. “His teams would out-discipline anybody and when we practiced you were never late unless you didn't have plans of making the team bus. We had an assistant coach that was left behind once because he was late, and if you talk to my players that are now mom’s they’ll call and tell me that they arrive at their children’s soccer practice before anyone else.”
If Jilek is at the top of his coaching family tree, then Massac County’s longtime basketball coach Joe Hosman is another person’s life Jilek has influenced tremendously.
Successful in his own right, Hosman was first introduced to Jilek back when he was a sophomore basketball player for Herrin in 1970 before becoming the all-time winningest coach at Massac County. Jilek was the Tigers football coach back then and persuaded Hosman into trying out for the team after dealing with numerous broken arms growing up.
“I played football for Bruce as a sophomore and he gave me a lot of guidance in high school, which ultimately led to me playing for the SIU football team in college,” said Hosman. “We give our kids a lot of tough love as coaches, and I remember Bruce going over basketball highlights with me on an old projector and getting on me about foul trouble. He always wanted the best out of his players.”
To this day, you can find the 83-year-old Jilek enjoying time with his wife Angie and their 6-year-old daughter Zoee. The Jilek family name will forever be a part of the Herrin community since renaming it’s softball field to “Jilek Field” in 2013, but it was never about the accolades.
Jilek’s focus still remains on his former players and their life accomplishments that his wife fills him in through Facebook.
“It always makes Bruce’s day when he gets visits or phone calls from his former players,” said Angie Jilek. “He’s always said that the only reason they named the field after him is because they couldn’t fit all of his player’s names on the sign.”
