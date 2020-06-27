Softball | Bruce Jilek a dominant coach and a father figure

Blaylock also noted that Jilek is the reason she got into coaching. Now in her 21st year with Saluki Softball, Blaylock has compiled a 693-383-1 record while teaching her players the same life lessons that Jilek instilled in her at such a young age.

“(Bruce) would tell you things that you didn’t want to hear at times but it was to make you better,” said Blaylock. “His teams would out-discipline anybody and when we practiced you were never late unless you didn't have plans of making the team bus. We had an assistant coach that was left behind once because he was late, and if you talk to my players that are now mom’s they’ll call and tell me that they arrive at their children’s soccer practice before anyone else.”

If Jilek is at the top of his coaching family tree, then Massac County’s longtime basketball coach Joe Hosman is another person’s life Jilek has influenced tremendously.

Successful in his own right, Hosman was first introduced to Jilek back when he was a sophomore basketball player for Herrin in 1970 before becoming the all-time winningest coach at Massac County. Jilek was the Tigers football coach back then and persuaded Hosman into trying out for the team after dealing with numerous broken arms growing up.