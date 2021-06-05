Softball | Canadian Wild lose Game 1, earn tie in second contest of doubleheader

MARION — The Canadian Wild of Southern Illinois wasn't able to earn a split of Saturday's doubleheader against Team Mexico, but they didn't drop both games, either.

Team Mexico took Game 1, but the two clubs would tie Game 2 to end the day.

We had to go all the way to the fourth inning before the first run would score in Game 1 of the doubleheader. Team Mexico would strike first, scoring two runs on an error by the Wild defense, making it a 2-0 Mexico lead.

That was all that Team Mexico would need as they would go on and win 2-0.

Lauren Regula started the game for the Wild, but would only pitch two innings. Jenna Caira came in to pitch the next three innings, including the fourth where the two runs for Mexico would score.

Morgan Rackel got the start for Game 2 of the doubleheader, and in her first inning of work gave up a run on an RBI sacrifice fly from Sanchez. Team Mexico would lead 1-0 after the first inning.

The Wild didn't get their first hit of the second game until the fifth inning, when Jennifer Salling would lead off the inning with a triple to left center. The next batter, Emma Entzminger, would drive Salling home on a two-run home run over the left-center field wall, giving the Wild a 2-1 lead.