Softball | Canadian Wild roll over Team Mexico to win series

MARION — Kelsey Harshman and Kaleigh Rafter hit back-to-back home runs in the first inning, and the Canadian Wild of Southern Illinois never looked back in its series finale against Team Mexico Sunday.

Harshman hammered Taylor McQuillin's second pitch over the fence in left-center field for a 2-0 lead, and Rafter made it 3-0 with a drive to right-center. The Wild sent eight batters to the plate in the first inning at Rent One Park and 10 during a six-run fifth that put the game away. Danielle Lawrie (four innings) and Sara Groenewegen (three) held Team Mexico to two hits to help the Wild take the four-game series 2-1-1.

The Wild pounded out 11 hits in one of its final series of the season. Their scheduled series against all-stars from the Florida Gulf Coast League was canceled. Their last series of the season is scheduled for June 18-20 against Elite Softball.

McQuillin, a former Arizona Wildcat, got Victoria Hayward to ground out to second to start the game but allowed three straight hits after that. Outfielder Larissa Franklin singled to center and came home on Harshman's home run. Rafter followed with her solo shot.

Team Mexico scored its only run in the third off Brittany Cervantes' one-out solo homer.