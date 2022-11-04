Softball | Carterville's Doyle picks Tennessee

CARTERVILLE — Amayah Doyle is a teenage girl of faith.

On Friday night, she might have answered some prayers of softball fans in east Tennessee.

The Carterville superstar third baseman verbally committed to the University of Tennessee at a ceremony whose final reveal was held up for about 20 minutes by a glitch in the video Doyle used to announce her decision.

With former SIU and NFL star Bart Scott serving as a virtual emcee for the event, Doyle made her choice from among seven schools. The other finalists were Alabama, Illinois, Liberty, LSU, Michigan and Northwestern.

Doyle said she prayed frequently about the decision but felt Tennessee, one of the best programs in one of the sport’s best conferences, offered the best package of a top program and outstanding academics.

“I had to think about my values, the culture and the environment,” she said. “I had to think if it fit me, if it was a place I wanted to go. I had to make sure all my classes could transfer over. And I had to think about the coaches and the team.

“The biggest thing for me was the culture and the atmosphere around the team, because that’s who I’m going to be spending most of my time with. I fell in love with Tennessee. God was leading me there.”

Ranked by one online source as the top infielder nationally in the Class of 2024, Doyle just destroyed pitching in 2022 as a sophomore. She batted .587 with 18 homers and 54 RBI from the leadoff spot. Doyle finished with 36 extra-base hits and drew 31 walks while fanning just six times.

And some of her home runs were just jaw-dropping. There was the shot she belted at Pinckneyville that soared over the left field fence – and the parking lot. A highlight video Friday night also displayed power to all fields with a smooth, easy swing.

But for Lions coach Will Capie, the best part about coaching Doyle isn’t her transcendent ability. It’s the attributes she brings off the field. It’s things like Doyle bounding out of the dugout to pick up a teammate’s bat after she grounds out and encouraging her for her next at-bat.

“It’s part of the total package,” Capie said. “If one of her teammates gets a big game-winning hit, Amayah’s the first one out of the dugout to celebrate. No matter how her day has gone, she comes on the field every single day and brings it. She raises her teammates.”

Doyle’s 18 homers would be remarkable if she played all her games on a T-ball field. That she hit 18 homers while playing home games at Carterville, which has 225-foot distances all the way around, is a further testament to her natural power.

Athletic director/football coach Brett Diel, who guided the Lions to the 2008 Class 2A title and won 342 games in a 13-year run as softball coach, got a look at Doyle’s raw power one day when he wandered past the field.

“I saw her hit seven straight homers in batting practice,” he said. “We had good teams, but we went years without hitting a homer at home. We hit one in practice and stopped practice to cheer. And she hits seven straight. You could tell she had a future.”

That future will be about six hours and a time zone away in two years. Tennessee went 41-18 last year under veteran coach Karen Weekly, suffering a surprising loss in its regional to an Oregon State team that went on to the Women’s College World Series.

The Volunteers have enjoyed 21 straight winning seasons and become one of the sport’s biggest brands, doing everything but winning a national title. Their most famous softball alum is pitcher Monica Abbott, a silver medalist with the 2020 U.S. Olympic team.

Weekly told Doyle in a phone call where she learned that Doyle was coming to Tennessee that it was an “awesome day.”

The feeling appeared to be mutual around 7:15 p.m. Friday night.

“It was the program, the team, the culture and the fan support,” Doyle said. “I wanted to be a part of it. It wasn’t too much of a city vibe, but it was enough.”