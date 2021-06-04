Softball | Groenewegen's 2-hitter, Wild's stellar defense lead to win over Team Mexico

MARION — Sara Groenewegen's four shutout innings for the Canadian Wild of Southern Illinois Friday morning was a team effort, the pitcher said.

The 5-foot-8 right-hander allowed two singles in the Wild's 6-2 win over Team Mexico at Rent One Park, and her defense eliminated both of them before they could reach second base. Third baseman Emma Entzminger cut down Chelsea Gonzales at second base after fielding Brittany Cervantes' ground ball in the second. Amanda Sanchez tried to bunt Sydney Romero over to second in the fourth, but Entzminger got it fast enough to throw her out for the second out of the inning.

"They're amazing," Groenewegen said. "They make great plays, and I'm fully confident that they can make those plays when we need it."

Groenewegen, a former University of Minnesota star, struck out three, two looking. Two of those three strikeouts came in the first inning, when the Wild won the game with three runs in the bottom half.

"I feel like I got ahead well," Groenewegen said. "I didn't allow anything other than a single, or any extra-base hits, I guess. When you're able to put your team in a good position like that, and we're able to score, it's gonna be a good day."

Despite the team's first error in two or three months, Wild coach Mark Smith agreed.