Softball | Groenewegen's 2-hitter, Wild's stellar defense lead to win over Team Mexico

MARION — Sara Groenewegen's four shutout innings for the Canadian Wild of Southern Illinois Friday morning was a team effort, the pitcher said.
The 5-foot-8 right-hander allowed two singles in the Wild's 6-2 win over Team Mexico at Rent One Park, and her defense eliminated both of them before they could reach second base. Third baseman Emma Entzminger cut down Chelsea Gonzales at second base after fielding Brittany Cervantes' ground ball in the second. Amanda Sanchez tried to bunt Sydney Romero over to second in the fourth, but Entzminger got it fast enough to throw her out for the second out of the inning.
"They're amazing," Groenewegen said. "They make great plays, and I'm fully confident that they can make those plays when we need it."
Groenewegen, a former University of Minnesota star, struck out three, two looking. Two of those three strikeouts came in the first inning, when the Wild won the game with three runs in the bottom half.
"I feel like I got ahead well," Groenewegen said. "I didn't allow anything other than a single, or any extra-base hits, I guess. When you're able to put your team in a good position like that, and we're able to score, it's gonna be a good day."
Despite the team's first error in two or three months, Wild coach Mark Smith agreed.
"Sara was solid as she always is. She gets in trouble, she pitches her way out of it," he said. "She's smart, and she forces hitters to swing at marginal pitches, does a good job, and Danielle (Lawrie) is normally the same. She just didn't have her good stuff (Friday), as she has up until (Friday). She still battled through, and, luckily, we put enough runs on the board that giving up a couple in the seventh didn't make any difference."
Lawrie got the first two outs of the fifth and worked around a single and Entzminger's error when she lost Tatyana Forbes' ground ball off the top of her glove. Lawrie got a called strike on Anissa Urtez, got her to chase a fastball just a bit out of the zone for strike two, and threw her third pitch a bit more outside. Urtez whiffed to end the threat.
Catcher Kaleigh Rafter went 2 for 3 with a home run in the two-run fifth for the Wild, who picked up their fourth win in five games this summer in Marion. While the Wild's defense helped secure the win, Team Mexico, made up of players from the Mexican National Team, opened the door to some runs with its poor play at that end. First baseman Tori Vidales chased a foul pop fly from Rafter near the wall, had it in her glove, and dropped it. Rafter hit the next pitch over the wall in center for a 5-0 lead.
The Wild went up 6-0 after Cervantes, Team Mexico's right fielder, turned her ankle trying to track Joey Lye's fly ball in the sixth. She was able to chase after the ball and keep Lye to an RBI triple. Cervantes was able to stay in the game.
The Wild and Team Mexico are scheduled to play a doubleheader Saturday at 11 a.m., and close their series Sunday with a single game at 10 a.m.
