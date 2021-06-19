Softball | Salling homers, paces Wild to victory

MARION — There are players who go to the plate just looking for a decent pitch so they can take a big cut.
Jen Salling is not one of those women. For her, batting is a considered act, one in which game theory plays as big a role as the actual swinging of the bat.
The two came together Saturday at just the right time, lifting the Canadian Wild of Southern Illinois to a 6-3 win over Elite Softball in the opener of a doubleheader at Rent One Park. The nightcap was still in progress at The Southern's press time.
With the Wild trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the fifth, Salling batted after Kelsey Harshman and Erika Polidori drew consecutive walks from Carrie Eberle. Quickly, Salling fell behind in the count at 0-2. But Salling is as dangerous at 0-2 as she is at 2-0.
When Eberle left a pitch over the plate’s middle, Salling pounced. It landed behind the right field fence for a three-run homer that changed the game for good.
“She’s a very disciplined hitter,” said Wild coach Mark Smith. “When she gets a plate umpire with a wide zone, she sometimes gets in a hole because she takes a lot of pitches. But she’s good at forcing pitchers to give her the pitch she wants.
“She’s usually a spray hitter, but she can pull a ball when she gets her pitch.”
The power swing was a payback of sorts for Wild pitcher Jenna Caira, whose top of the fifth inning could have been sponsored by the 70s country show Hee Haw. As in, if it weren’t for bad luck, she’d have no luck at all.
After inducing a comebacker to start the inning, Caira somehow gave up five straight singles, perhaps one of which was struck well. The other four were a collection of bleeders, bloops and tweeners hit in the exact right place.
The last two by Jazmyn Jackson and Charla Echols each knocked in runs and gave Elite Softball a 3-2 lead. Smith strolled to the circle after Echols’ hit to chat with Caira.
“I told her to keep making good pitches,” he said.
She made one more to Lilli Piper. The 4-3 double play ushered Caira out of the inning. When she got back to the circle, she had a lead to protect and did so, cruising through the last six outs to earn the win.
Morgan Rackel started for the Wild and pitched well for four innings, scattering five hits and allowing a fluky first inning run. Echols hit a liner off Rackel’s glove that caromed between first and second, clipping the heel of Jackson.
But because the ball hit a defender before it hit Jackson, she wasn’t called out. When the Wild couldn’t corral the ball quickly enough, the speedy Jackson scored all the way from first.
Victoria Hayward used her wheels to create a counter-punch in the first. Her hustle double and two infield outs that between them might not have reached first base equalized the game at 1.
Speed brought in the Wild’s final run in the fifth. Emma Entzminger scored from third on a wild pitch that might have bounced about four feet to the left of catcher Jordan Roberts. Taking advantage of Roberts’ inability to find the ball, Entzminger scored standing up.
The Wild finish their run in Southern Illinois Sunday with a 5:05 p.m. twinbill against Elite Softball. From here, they go to Florida for games next week before opening next month in the Tokyo Olympics.