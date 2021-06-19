Softball | Salling homers, paces Wild to victory

The power swing was a payback of sorts for Wild pitcher Jenna Caira, whose top of the fifth inning could have been sponsored by the 70s country show Hee Haw. As in, if it weren’t for bad luck, she’d have no luck at all.

After inducing a comebacker to start the inning, Caira somehow gave up five straight singles, perhaps one of which was struck well. The other four were a collection of bleeders, bloops and tweeners hit in the exact right place.

The last two by Jazmyn Jackson and Charla Echols each knocked in runs and gave Elite Softball a 3-2 lead. Smith strolled to the circle after Echols’ hit to chat with Caira.

“I told her to keep making good pitches,” he said.

She made one more to Lilli Piper. The 4-3 double play ushered Caira out of the inning. When she got back to the circle, she had a lead to protect and did so, cruising through the last six outs to earn the win.

Morgan Rackel started for the Wild and pitched well for four innings, scattering five hits and allowing a fluky first inning run. Echols hit a liner off Rackel’s glove that caromed between first and second, clipping the heel of Jackson.