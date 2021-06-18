Softball | Wild open up 8-0 lead on Elite Softball

Polidori singled pinch-runner Callum Pilgrim to third and Salling scored her with a 30-foot grounder along the first base line. Salling smartly stayed put as first baseman Sam Cooke fielded the ball, inviting a tag that let Pilgrim score without a throw.

Salling and Gilbert delivered RBI singles in the sixth. Salling stroked a 3-1 pitch up the middle that scored Kelsey Harshman from second. After Emma Entzminger was hit by a pitch, Gilbert lined a hit to right that plated Rafter, although Salling was cut down on a close play at the plate.

Four Wild pitchers smartly maneuvered in and out of various jams through eight innings as they scattered seven hits. Sara Groenewegen started and went three innings, allowing three hits and picking up a pair of strikeouts with her devastating changeup.

Jenna Caira followed up with 1 2/3 innings, displaying her outstanding changeup and also getting two strikeouts. Lauren Regula recorded a first-pitch out to end the fifth, stranding runners at the corners, and also tip-toed her way through the sixth with help from Victoria Hayward’s strong throw from right field that cut down Jazmyn Jackson as she tried to score from second on a Lilli Piper single.

Danielle Lawrie wrapped it up in the seventh as the Wild opened the five-game series with a bang.