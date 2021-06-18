Softball | Wild open up 8-0 lead on Elite Softball

MARION — In their last weekend in Southern Illinois before beginning full preparation for the Tokyo Olympics, the Canadian Wild of Southern Illinois wanted to play some extra softball.
So they extended their game Friday night with Elite Softball to nine innings, and used the seventh to pad their gaudy offensive totals. Three runs, including Kaleigh Rafter’s long homer to left-center, gave the Wild an 8-0 lead. The game was in the bottom of the eighth inning at The Southern's press time.
Rafter led a 12-hit attack by going 3 for 4, scoring two runs and finishing a triple shy of the cycle. Jen Salling went 2 for 3 with three RBI, while Jenny Gilbert added two hits and two RBI.
The Wild initiated scoring in the bottom of the second. Erika Polidori bounced a one-out single up the middle to give them their first baserunner. Salling cashed her in two pitches later, lining a triple into the right field corner.
One out later, Gilbert cued a one-hopper up the middle and just beat the throw to first, enabling Salling to score for a 2-0 lead.
Salling was involved in the fourth inning rally as well. In a case of Seminole-on-Seminole crime, Rafter ambushed the first pitch from Caylan Arnold off the top of the left-center field wall. Rafter caught for Florida State 15 years ago and Arnold helped pitch the Seminoles within a game of winning the Women’s College World Series last week.
Polidori singled pinch-runner Callum Pilgrim to third and Salling scored her with a 30-foot grounder along the first base line. Salling smartly stayed put as first baseman Sam Cooke fielded the ball, inviting a tag that let Pilgrim score without a throw.
Salling and Gilbert delivered RBI singles in the sixth. Salling stroked a 3-1 pitch up the middle that scored Kelsey Harshman from second. After Emma Entzminger was hit by a pitch, Gilbert lined a hit to right that plated Rafter, although Salling was cut down on a close play at the plate.
Four Wild pitchers smartly maneuvered in and out of various jams through eight innings as they scattered seven hits. Sara Groenewegen started and went three innings, allowing three hits and picking up a pair of strikeouts with her devastating changeup.
Jenna Caira followed up with 1 2/3 innings, displaying her outstanding changeup and also getting two strikeouts. Lauren Regula recorded a first-pitch out to end the fifth, stranding runners at the corners, and also tip-toed her way through the sixth with help from Victoria Hayward’s strong throw from right field that cut down Jazmyn Jackson as she tried to score from second on a Lilli Piper single.
Danielle Lawrie wrapped it up in the seventh as the Wild opened the five-game series with a bang.
The teams will play doubleheaders the next two days, wrapping up the Wild’s stay in Southern Illinois. The first game each day starts at 5:05 p.m.
For full game coverage, please visit thesouthern.com.