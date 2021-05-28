Softball | Wild solid in victory over Pride

MARION – Even for a product of the Canadian Maritimes, the chill could be felt.
“Holy smoke,” Mark Smith said, “this is cold.”
But the coach of the Canadian Wild of Southern Illinois felt a little warmer at the end of Friday night’s game because his team started their month-long tuneup at Rent One Park with a 6-2 win over the USSSA Pride.
In their first of 16 games over the next three-plus weeks before leaving for the Tokyo Olympics in July, the Wild made the most of their five hits. They got solid pitching from Danielle Lawrie and Lauren Regula, as well as errorless defense.
“A game like this is so helpful for us,” Smith said. “They pushed us and we responded. Our pitchers worked out of some tough situations. This was a good game for us.”
The game certainly beat the weather. As rain showers moved through the area, the temperature plummeted from the mid-70s during the morning to 56 degrees at first pitch. It was warmer in Saskatoon, the home of Wild outfielder Jennifer Gilbert, by seven degrees than it was in Marion.
“We came out here today and we’re wondering, why is it this cold,” Wideman said.
Wideman didn’t need much time to heat up the attack in the bottom of the second. A leadoff walk to Erika Polidori, the first of two Emma Entzminger singles and a Joey Lye bouncer on which the Pride failed to execute a rundown filled the bases with one out.
Quickly, Wideman fell behind Jailyn Ford 0-2. She spoiled a pitch, then took a ball. Wideman’s next swing produced a three-run double to the wall in left-center, Lye cutting around third expertly and scoring easily for a 3-1 lead.
“She likes to throw back-door curves to me,” Wideman said of Ford, “and I got behind in the count. I reminded myself to get behind the ball, try to put the ball in play. And I found a gap.”
Pinch-runner Janet Leung capped the rally by scoring on a passed ball, giving the Wild all the offense they required.
For good measure, they added a fourth inning run as the result of simple contact a team must make against world-class competition. Singles and steals by Entzminger and Lye put them at second and third.
Victoria Hayward merely put the ball in play with one out. But her grounder to short was enough to knock Entzminger home for a 5-2 lead. It was the second time in four innings that the bottom of the order had set the table for productive offense.
“That’s the balance you want from the bottom of the lineup,” Smith said.
Kelsey Harshman closed the scoring in the fifth when she bombed a solo homer to left-center that knocked Ford out. Ford was charged with six runs off five hits and three walks in four-plus innings, fanning one.
Meanwhile, Lawrie didn’t always have her best stuff or location, but showed the kind of veteran moxie that plays anywhere. Tagged for solo homers in the second and third by Sam Show and Megan Good, respectively, Lawrie saved her best pitches for pressure spots.
The Pride had the tying runs on base in the third, but Lawrie picked up a strikeout and grounder to evade further damage. After striking out the side in the fourth, Lawrie parried away a two-on, none-out threat in the fifth by sandwiching two flyouts around a whiff.
After finishing with five strikeouts in her five-inning stint, Lawrie left the final six outs for Lauren Regula. It got interesting in the seventh when the Pride filled the bases with two outs, but Regula induced a game-ending flyout.
Before walking off the field to sign autographs for youth-league players, Wideman pondered the team’s return to Southern Illinois and its impact on its preparation for Tokyo.
“It’s great to face this top-notch competition,” she said. “And it’s exciting to be back here in this stadium. The people here have been nothing but outstanding to us.”
The teams continue their series Saturday with a doubleheader at 6:05 p.m.