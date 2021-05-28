Softball | Wild solid in victory over Pride

MARION – Even for a product of the Canadian Maritimes, the chill could be felt.

“Holy smoke,” Mark Smith said, “this is cold.”

But the coach of the Canadian Wild of Southern Illinois felt a little warmer at the end of Friday night’s game because his team started their month-long tuneup at Rent One Park with a 6-2 win over the USSSA Pride.

In their first of 16 games over the next three-plus weeks before leaving for the Tokyo Olympics in July, the Wild made the most of their five hits. They got solid pitching from Danielle Lawrie and Lauren Regula, as well as errorless defense.

“A game like this is so helpful for us,” Smith said. “They pushed us and we responded. Our pitchers worked out of some tough situations. This was a good game for us.”

The game certainly beat the weather. As rain showers moved through the area, the temperature plummeted from the mid-70s during the morning to 56 degrees at first pitch. It was warmer in Saskatoon, the home of Wild outfielder Jennifer Gilbert, by seven degrees than it was in Marion.

“We came out here today and we’re wondering, why is it this cold,” Wideman said.