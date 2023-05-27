Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

PINCKNEYVILLE – Gabby Overturf was a one-woman wrecking crew, holding Carterville to one hit and slamming her first career grand slam to lead Johnston City to an 11-1 walk-off victory to win its first sectional title since 2010 at the 2A Pinckneyville softball sectional Saturday morning.

“We prepared hard for this game,” said Johnston City coach Scott Hutchinson. “We had a good approach at the plate against Zeigler, but against Massac we looked a little past them. The kids got it today. Overturf was really, really good today. Her first two plate appearances weren’t what she wanted, but her third she was locked in. That was the kind of poke that put the knife in the back for sure.”

The Lady Indians (29-5) host the 2A Super-Sectional Monday at 2 p.m. and will play Freeburg (33-1) that beat Columbia, 12-0, to win its third straight sectional title. Last year the Lady Midgets finished second at state with a 33-2 record.

“This will be the first time since we’ve been hosting the super-sectional (beginning in 2014) that we are able to play in it,” Hutchinson said. “I’ve been telling my AD that we bust our tails to have a nice event and one day I would like to play in it and here we are.”

The win avenged last year’s Regional final game where the Lady Lions eliminated the Lady Indians, 2-0.

"We’ve wanted to beat them,” said junior second baseman Hope Newell. “We’ve been trying to beat them the last two years and have lost both times only by a couple runs, so we came out pumped and ready to fight.”

Johnston City jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first with the help of two errors. The rally started with a throwing error on a hard hit ball by Mackenzie Mowery to the shortstop.

One out later. Caryson Clark hit a come-backer to pitcher Caidence Phillips, who fielded it cleanly and threw her out at first, but when Mowery made a dash for third the first baseman’s throw was off the mark, allowing the freshman shortstop to get us and score the first run.

Newell then cranked Phillips’ first pitch over the fence in left field for her fourth home run of the season to up the lead to 2-0.

“I haven’t really been hitting the last couple games, so I just determined to get a base hit to pump my team up,” Newell said. “She threw me an inside pitch right down the middle and the funny thing is I hate that pitch, but I was really for it because we practiced for it the last two days.”

Hutchinson added, “I can’t say enough about Hope. She’s not our biggest kid or whatever, but she’s definitely earned the four-hole slot for sure because she really attacks the ball. That home run set the pace for the other kids.”

Phillips (11-3) retired the next five batters in a row before giving up a one-out base hit by the ninth batter in the order Hope’s twin sister Hallie in the third, but erased her with a double play and then retired the first batters in the fourth before giving up a base hit to freshman designated player Lilli Ames.

Pitching to Addyson Trout, Phillips uncorked a wild pitch on her second pitch, allowing Ames to advance to second and then put Trout on first, walking the senior four pitches later.

After a conference on the mound, Phillips was pitching to Overturf and was called for an illegal pitch for failing to present the ball with her hands apart on her third 3-2 pitch to load the bases with two outs.

The call seemed to unnerved her, causing her to walk senior Bailey Weber on five pitches to force in a run to up the lead to 3-0.

Overturf (19-3) didn’t give up a hit until the fourth inning, but had to pitch around a leadoff walk in the first with the help of two strikeouts, two leadoff walks in the third with the help of a double play and a leadoff hit followed by a walk in the fourth on a pop fly to second and two ground outs to second.

“I was having a trouble with the mound against Massac, so I knew I was going to have to dig it out today to get to the position I needed to, which I started early to do and later in the game it really helped,” Overturf said. “I also knew this umpire’s zone is a little smaller than the others, so I had to really settle in and hit my spots from the start.”

The Lady Lions finally broke through in the fifth, starting with an error by Mowery on a bouncing ball she bobbled three times by the ninth batter in the order Hunter Noto. Amayah Doyle was then intentionally walked and Overturf loaded the bases with one out by walking Zoee Cullum on five pitches.

Two pitches and a conference on the mound later, Maddie Rosenberry hit a ball on the infield to second base that Hope Newell bobbled, allowing Noto to score to cut the lead to 3-1.

Newell recovered nicely to get Overturf out of the jam when she gloved a hot line drive off the bat of Kennedy Rushing, turning it into a 4-3 double play.

“Softball coaches talk about softball gods - sometimes they are kind to you and sometimes they are not - and they were kind to us today,” Hutchinson said. “We had three double plays that were hard hit line drives that could have gone either way. We got a juggle catch on a foul ball that went off the catcher and into the third baseman’s glove to lead off the second and it was plays like that that kept our momentum going.”

The Lady Indians put the game away in the bottom of the fifth, scoring six runs with one out on a two-run single by Hope Newell followed by the grand slam by Overturf against Taryn Ford, who got the final out of the fourth inning.

“I’ve been in a little bit of a hitting slump where I haven’t made the best contact with the ball, but I think that grand slam took it all off, so now I have a clean slate,” Overturf said. “Earlier I in back in the batting box and while I could see the ball was going up I would still swing at it, but on that at-bat I moved in the middle of the plate. I swung and missed on the third pitch and fouled off the next one because I think I wasn’t keeping a good enough eye on them. The next one I finally saw it and it felt really good when I hit it.”

Ford then walked Weber and one out later walked Mowery before giving up a base hit to Cullum to reload the bases with two outs. After falling behind 1-0 in the count. Clark hit the next pitch to left center to drive in courtesy runner Maci Saylor and Mowery to trigger the run-rule.

“We had some opportunities early on, but we just couldn’t break through,” said Carterville coach Will Capie. “The ball just didn’t bounce our way today. The beautiful thing about this game is you can be just few inches away from a completely different outcome.”