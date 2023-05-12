Madi Eberle’s pitching and late, clutch hitting boosted SIU’s softball team into the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament semifinals Friday.

Eberle fired a complete-game three-hitter and the Salukis scored all their runs in the last three innings to topple third-seeded Illinois State 5-1 in the last quarterfinal matchup at Charlotte West Stadium.

Eberle (17-8), who was roughed up last weekend for an earned run average of nearly 16.00 when the Redbirds (30-22) swept SIU (34-18) in Normal, walked three and fanned none. But the Saluki defense, aside from a first inning error that gave ISU its only run, made all the plays behind her.

And the bats came through late, beginning with Addi Baker’s two-strike, two-out, two-run pinch-single in the top of the fifth that gave SIU the lead for good at 2-1. Baker won an 11-pitch duel with reliever Amanda Fox, fouling off five two-strike pitches and surviving a checked-swing appeal on a 2-2 offering.

The Salukis added useful insurance with three runs off Fox and starter Hannah Ross (13-9) in the seventh. Sidney Jones and Emma Austin produced RBI singles, while Jones raced home when Ross tossed a wild pitch.

Ross worked 4 1/3 innings, giving up three hits and two runs with four walks and a strikeout.

Jackie Lis went 2 for 4 with a pair of runs to pace SIU’s eight-hit attack. Anna Carder added a pair of hits and Elizabeth Warwick reached base three times.

The Salukis advanced to a semifinal matchup later Friday against seventh-seeded Belmont, which outlasted Missouri State 2-1 in 15 innings on Thursday in a game that took 4:36 to play. It was the longest game in MVC tourney history.

Illinois State initiated scoring in the bottom of the first when Delainey Bryant led off with a single, reached second on a sacrifice bunt by Kaili Chval and rode home from second when Emme Olson’s hard grounder up the middle bounced off second baseman Tori Schullian for an error.

The first four innings for SIU’s offense were a chapter in frustration. They got the leadoff hitter aboard in the first three innings and pushed a runner to third in the second but couldn’t cash it in.

In the second, Bailey Caylor walked, reached second on a passed ball and got to third on Austin’s sacrifice bunt. But Schullian’s fly ball to shallow center and Aubree DePron’s comebacker that Ross snagged ended the threat.

The Salukis had runners to second base in the first, third and fourth but couldn’t come up with the timely hit. However, Eberle kept the game at 1-0 with some tough pitching of her own, working around Brandi LaFountaine’s 2-out double in the second and a pair of one-out walks in the third.