Print the T-shirts. Distribute the caps.

SIU’s odd-year magic continued Saturday when it made mincemeat of Indiana State in the Missouri Valley Conference softball tournament championship game, short-gaming the Sycamores 10-2 in five innings at Charlotte West Stadium.

The sixth-seeded Salukis (36-18) earned their fourth NCAA Tournament bid in the last seven years – all in odd-numbered years. They joined the 2017 and 2021 teams in winning the MVC tourney to get the league’s automatic bid into the NCAA field.

They did so with four wins in as many days after going 3-13 to close the regular season and finishing with a sub-.500 record in the Valley.

“I had no doubt in this team,” said pitcher Madi Eberle, the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. “Even if we got knocked down, we were going to come back stronger, no matter what. No doubt ever in this team’s abilities.”

After tense wins over UIC, Illinois State and Belmont, SIU left no doubt. It chased Lexi Benko (14-9) with five second inning runs, then worked over relievers Cassi Newbanks and Lauren Sackett for five more runs in the third.

"It felt good to pop the top off in this game," said SIU coach Jen Sewell.

There were contributions up and down the lineup. Tori Schullian grounded a two-run single up the middle in the second to start the onslaught. Elizabeth Warwick’s RBI single – the first of her three hits on the day – and Jackie Lis’ two-run single off the glove of third baseman TeAnn Bringle gave Madi Eberle all the support she needed.

The Salukis weren’t in the mood to leave any doubt. They poured it on in the third with an RBI single from Warwick, a run-scoring single from Lis and an RBI double to the left field corner from Rylie Hamilton. Anna Carder tacked on a sacrifice fly and Bailey Caylor bounced a single up the middle that scored Hamilton with the day’s 10th run.

“Everybody was on board,” said Schullian. “If I’m not getting it done, somebody else is. We all just focus on passing the bat to the next girl to get the job done. It’s worked out so we’re going to keep going with that strategy.”

Given all those runs, Eberle produced an outing that could have won with considerably less offense. She limited Indiana State (32-25) to seven hits and walked none while fanning one. Eberle (19-8) won all four of SIU’s games in the tournament, allowing only five runs in 23 innings.

Lis, Hamilton, Caylor and Schullian each finished with two hits for SIU. Every Saluki starter either drove in a run or scored one.

The Sycamores avoided a shutout in the bottom of the fifth when Kaylee Barrett bombed a two-run homer to left, her fifth of the year.

The result secured SIU’s 14th NCAA Tournament trip and the first for first-year coach Jen Sewell, who got the team to shrug off a regular season-ending stretch where they lost 13 of 16 games prior to the tournament.

In their last series prior to the MVC tourney, the Salukis were swept at Illinois State, giving up 28 runs in the process. But Lis said the team figured playing the tourney at home, where it finished 24-3 for the year, would provide the boost they needed.

“I knew we were going to do it,” she said, citing a series win the weekend before against Murray State. “I knew this team would stay hot at home. It didn’t matter what happened at Illinois State. We’re really comfortable here and we get a lot of support. We play so much more relaxed.”

The Salukis became the second straight host school to win the tournament, joining Missouri State in 2022. SIU reached the finals the last two times it hosted in 2012 and 2016 but lost both years.

The Salukis will find out their NCAA tourney assignment Sunday night at 6 when ESPN2 airs the selection show. It’s expected they’ll be a four seed in one of 16 regionals and have to play a regional host in the first round.

Warwick, who joined Eberle, Lis and Hamilton on the all-tournament team, said the team’s experience from the 2021 tournament in Tempe, Ariz. will aid the team in its bid to make a good showing.

“We’re not afraid to be on the field with anybody,” Warwick said. “We love the big games. We’re ready.”