It’s not that SIU had to sweat out its NCAA softball tournament bid Sunday night. The Salukis knew they were in the moment they wrapped up a 10-2 rout of Indiana State Saturday for the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament crown.

But ESPN2 made SIU wait until it got to 15th-seeded Utah to unveil its destination. The Salukis are going to the Beehive State for the first time when they play the Pac-12 Tournament champions on Friday in Salt Lake City at 2:30 p.m. (ESPN+).

“Why do they always wait until the end? It’s like they want to make my pulse rate go up,” joked SIU coach Jen Sewell.

On paper, the Salukis got a matchup that will make the pulse rate of most opponents increase. The Utes (37-13) upset second-ranked UCLA 7-4 Saturday night in Tucson, Ariz. to earn a surprising Pac-12 crown. That victory likely delivered a top national seed for Utah.

The Utes bat .322 as a team and score just over six runs per game, led by Ellissa Bonstrom (.338-10-50) and Julia Jimenez (.369-9-47). Their top eight hitters are batting at least .315 and Haley Denning has stolen 28 bases in 34 attempts.

Utah’s top pitchers are Mariah Lopez (17-5, 2.30) and Sydney Sandez (13-5, 2.73). It finished 15-9 in the Pac-12 and played all but 15 games away from Salt Lake City. The Utes swept No. 9 national seed Stanford in the regular season and enter on a six-game winning streak.

Aside from head coach Amy Hogue, who won her 400th game in her 15th year on campus, the staff has an Oklahoma tint to it. Associate coach DJ Gasso is the son of Sooners head coach Patty Gasso and pitching coach Paige Parker won two national titles while pitching for Oklahoma.

“Big Oklahoma connection,” Sewell said. “They’ve really brought a national championship mindset to Utah. You know they’re a resilient team. They came behind twice last night against UCLA.”

SIU’s path to the tournament had more peaks and valleys than one might find on a mountain road in the state it’s visiting. After starting 29-5 and notching an RPI in the high 40s in early April, the Salukis tumbled out of MVC contention with a 3-13 finish and wound up with a losing record in league play at 13-14.

But the team that played the first two-thirds of the season showed up all last week at Charlotte West Stadium. SIU won four games in as many days, winning games over UIC and Belmont with dramatic late homers and using big innings to knock off Illinois State and Indiana State.

Can the Salukis bottle up their form at home, where they went 24-3, and take it on the plane to Utah?

“I think we have the grit to do that and I think we will continue to do that,” said pitcher Madi Eberle.

It was Eberle (19-8, 2.97) who might have played the biggest role in SIU’s surge last week. She won all four games in the tournament, giving up six runs in 23 innings and throwing three complete games. Eberle was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

But there were few passengers on the Saluki victory bus. Elizabeth Warwick walked off Belmont with a homer to end a 4-3 semifinal matchup, while Rylie Hamilton collected a pair of RBI in the championship game to go along with matchless defense at third base.

Freshman star Jackie Lis (.352-17-55) drove in three runs against Indiana State and senior second baseman Tori Schullian contributed to a pair of five-run innings in that game. Even pinch-hitter Addi Baker make huge contributions to Friday wins over Illinois State and Belmont with a two-run single and a walk, respectively, that led to a game-changing three-run fifth to erase the Bruins’ 2-0 lead.

It’s those kind of help up and down the roster that has SIU believing they can shake up the bracket.

“We’re on a roll right now and we’re going to keep on rolling into Utah,” Warwick said.

The other game Friday in Salt Lake City matches second-seeded Baylor with No. 3 Ole Miss at noon. The Salukis played Ole Miss on Feb. 16 in Mexico and absorbed a 13-0, five-inning loss to the Rebels.

The semifinal winners play on Saturday, as do the losers. Two teams will be eliminated Saturday and the championship game is on Sunday. The regional winner is matched with one from a regional hosted by UCLA.