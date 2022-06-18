Southern Illinoisans cowboy up for professional bull riding event

MARION - There was something surreal about watching a professional bull riding event performed on a minor league baseball field Saturday evening before a packed house at Rent One Park in Marion.

After 15 years of Miners baseball, it's an adjustment for fans to see caged bulls stomping around where the shortstop is normally positioned. And at last check, there weren't any bulls housed in the "bullpen" behind the outfield fence.

That play on words aside, there didn't appear to be many, if any hiccups at the PBR event organized by Black Diamond Harley-Davidson.

All the chair seats were filled in the stands and there were several hundred seats added to the playing field to accommodate the masses. Altogether, attendance swelled well past 5,000.

And the weather cooperated with temperatures dropping into the low-to-mid 80s after having soared high into the 90s most of the week.

Southern Illinoisans were looking for something new and exciting. And PBR delivered.

For two hours, some of the nation's best professional cowboys scaled the beast and attempted to stay atop the beast for eight seconds or more.

Most failed.

Riding a bull for that length of time is as difficult as say...hitting two homers in a game or pitching a nine-inning complete game. It just doesn't happen with regularity.

So that when it does happen, it's that much more exciting to the fans.

Brandon Davis of Cabot, Ark. is a 32-year-old veteran of the bull riding circuit.

"I've been in the PBR since 2014," he said. "This year, I qualified for the World Finals for the first time. I didn't do very well, but just to make it there is a dream come true."

Davis said he has been riding bulls since he was 12. And his body has been battered from the competition.

"I've broken both clavicles. I've had a broken bone in my left arm. I cracked my temple and have had a broken eye socket," he said. "It's hard to explain why I keep coming back. I guess I just have a passion for bull riding. It's in my blood. At my age, I don't know how many more years I can do this, but good Lord willing, if I stay healthy, I will keep riding."

Davis added that he had never ridden bulls on a ball diamond before, but did play second base and outfield when he was in high school.

Casey Coulter of Kirksville, Missouri won the $10,000 first-place cash prize at the inaugural PBR event at Rent One Park in Marion.

Tate Duty of Marion was the lone hometown participant at Saturday's event. The 19-year old just graduated from MHS a few weeks ago and is just now embarking on what he hopes to be a long and successful bull riding career.

"This is my first year as a pro," Duty said. "I started riding calves when I was little and worked my way up to bulls. I give credit to my dad. He introduced me to rodeos and I've loved being involved ever since."

Duty said his personal highlight to date was winning the high school state championship in Monticello, Illinois and has now qualified for the national high school rodeo finals next month in Wyoming.

"This is my passion. I love competing The goal is to stay on the bull long enough to qualify for the finals," he said.

Lance Yearby, president and founder of Rally Point Events and Marion PBR producer, said he was glad to play a role in bringing professional bull riding to Southern Illinois, and Marion in particular.

"We took a chance with this event tonight, and it has worked out well, so I wouldn't be surprised if we are back here next year," Yearby said. "People love the cowboy way of life. It's Americana and patriotic. And these riders live and breathe this sport. We have over 500 registered professional riders worldwide."

Shad Zimbro, co-owner of Black Diamond Harley-Davidson in Marion, said he was overwhelmed with the crowd and the quality of the performances.

"This is the first big one here in Southern Illinois," he said. "We'll learn from any mistakes we made and be bigger and better next year. I'm very happy with the way things worked out tonight."

Brett Phillips of St. Louis said he was glad he took the time to watch the show.

I'm from downtown St. Louis and have never seen anything like this before in my life," he said. "These guys (bull riders) are crazy. How do you decide you want to do something like this? Knowing that you could get stomped by a bull at any time? I'm amazed."

Julie Hertz of Carbondale said she was also pleased she attended the show.

"It was exciting and fun, lot of high energy," she said. "I really liked the attitude of the bulls. One thing I didn't realize was that you don't get a score if you don't stay on the bull for eight seconds."

Marcie Holland of O'Fallon said she couldn't be happier to check out the action.

"I think it was really cool to bring this event to the Southern Illinois area," she said. "I grew up riding show horses and was not exposed to bull riding. It's pretty exciting for sure. And it looks like everyone is having a good time."

