Sport Column | Les Winkeler: The call for change within Cardinals management may be premature

It’s October and the St. Louis Cardinals aren’t in the playoffs, therefore fans are plucking chickens, tending cauldrons of bubbling tar and coming after front office personnel John Mozeliak, Michael Girsch and field manager Mike Shildt.
This year the focus seems to be on Mozeliak. Cardinals’ fans want him fired yesterday.
His crime? Basically doing what they wanted him to do last year at this time.
Roll back the calendar about 14 months and the St. Louis offense was sputtering. Marcell Ozuna, who was the team’s supposed power source, was muddling through a mediocre year … not a bad one mind you, just mediocre.
Harrison Bader, who just a year before was seen as a franchise savior, was striking out at an alarming rate. And, Dexter Fowler was struggling.
As a result, the faithful were clamoring for up-and-comers Randy Arozarena, Dylan Carlson and Lane Thomas to get more playing time. Many fans also felt Tyler O’Neill, who has electrifying power with a Swiss cheese swing, needed a fairer shot.
Ozuna was in the walk year of his contract and the consensus among the disgruntled was that Ozuna was a waste of money. The Cardinals needed to let him go. The caveat being, or course, that Mozeliak gaze into his crystal ball and find someone sure to hit 40 home runs, drive in 100 while amassing an OPS in the 1.000 neighborhood.
For the record, Mozeliak essentially did as the fans wanted.
Ozuna signed with the Braves. O’Neill, Bader, Fowler and Carlson got the bulk of playing time in the outfield. And, with the glut of outfielders, Arozarena was dealt to the Tampa Bay Devil Rays.
Fast-forward to today.
Ozuna, whose name many fans pronounced with contempt, had a monster COVID-shortened season, leading the Braves deep into the playoffs. The left-fielder hit 18 home runs, drove in 56, slugged .636 and had an OPS of 1.067.
Go figure. Keeping him around might have paid dividends.
Arozarena caught fire late in the year, blasting 10 home runs in a 28-game stretch. Like Ozuna, he carried his team deep into the playoffs.
In the meantime, Carlson, Bader and O’Neill? Ouch.
All three continued to strike out with alarming regularity. In fairness, Carlson was much better the last couple weeks. And, personally, I still think Bader can be a quality major league outfielder.
Now, there is no question that both Mozeliak and the fans were wrong on a couple things … the difference being the fans remain self-righteous while calling for Mo’s scalp. It turns out this baseball thing isn’t an exact science.
Baseball is littered with can’t-miss prospects. Cardinals fans might remember a guy named Rick Ankiel, or even Donovan Osborne. Those long in the tooth enough might remember the Cubs figured they slickered the Cardinals when they got Ernie Broglio in exchange for an unproven kid named Lou Brock.
Yeah, in retrospect, the Ozuna and Arozarena moves backfired, but there were plenty of other things beyond the team’s control that went south this year. For one, the COVID-shortened season. Would Ozuna and Arozarena have continued to dominate over another 100 games?
The Cardinals lost Dakota Hudson and Miles Mikolas to injuries. Carlos Martinez was stricken by COVID and was ineffective. Other key players, most notably Yadier Molina, were sidelined by the virus.
St. Louis has to do some real soul-searching before opening the 2021 season, but let’s save the tar and feathers for the time being.
