Sport Column | Les Winkeler: The call for change within Cardinals management may be premature

It’s October and the St. Louis Cardinals aren’t in the playoffs, therefore fans are plucking chickens, tending cauldrons of bubbling tar and coming after front office personnel John Mozeliak, Michael Girsch and field manager Mike Shildt.

This year the focus seems to be on Mozeliak. Cardinals’ fans want him fired yesterday.

His crime? Basically doing what they wanted him to do last year at this time.

Roll back the calendar about 14 months and the St. Louis offense was sputtering. Marcell Ozuna, who was the team’s supposed power source, was muddling through a mediocre year … not a bad one mind you, just mediocre.

Harrison Bader, who just a year before was seen as a franchise savior, was striking out at an alarming rate. And, Dexter Fowler was struggling.

As a result, the faithful were clamoring for up-and-comers Randy Arozarena, Dylan Carlson and Lane Thomas to get more playing time. Many fans also felt Tyler O’Neill, who has electrifying power with a Swiss cheese swing, needed a fairer shot.