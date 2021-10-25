SPORTS: Chester topples Murphysboro in regionals

CARTERVILLE – Here’s a tip: Underestimate Chester’s volleyball team at your risk.

Murphysboro found out the hard way Monday night at the Class 2A Carterville Regional about the Yellow Jackets, which used aggressive serving, good defense and effective tips at the net to produce a 25-22, 17-25, 25-19 win.

Eighth-seeded Chester (16-12) advanced to a 5:30 p.m. semifinal Tuesday against top-seeded Pinckneyville, while No. 7 Murphysboro finished the year 16-9-1.

Four of the Red Devils’ losses came in the last eight days. After a three-set defeat at Herrin, they dropped 2-0 decisions to SIRR Mississippi powers Nashville and Pinckneyville. Asked whether there might have been a carryover effect, coach Kim Cook agreed.

“We had a pretty good season going on and then the last week was tough,” she said. “It could have carried over a little bit with our younger girls. A lot of times, it’s not a physical issue. It’s a mental issue.”

Murphysboro’s issues came to the forefront immediately. The Yellow Jackets never trailed in the first set, opening up a 15-5 lead behind effective runs at the service line by Mabry Wingerter and Emma Eggemeyer.

Chester collected a total of 10 aces, including five from Wingerter.

“Honestly, serving is something we’ve struggled with all year,” Jackets coach Colleen Runge said. “We’re a spot-serving team, which is why I think we’ve struggled, but tonight it just flowed. Our serves boded well for us.”

While good serving appeared to lead to solid defense, the Red Devils teamed inconsistent serve-receive with an inability to solve Chester’s scheme. Not only did the Jackets’ front row come up with seven blocks, their back row found a way to dig up the balls that made it there.

By the time Murphysboro cut a 19-8 deficit to 24-22, it had no wiggle room. Paige Vasquez’s well-placed tip on set point gave the lower-seeded team the margin of error it needed to survive a second game that the Red Devils controlled.

Even with the match going to three, Cook remained concerned.

“I felt very queasy after they won the first game,” she said. “I’m proud of how they came back in the second game, but you could see in the third game that they tensed up. They were afraid to make a mistake.”

And as often happens in a win-or-die setting, the team that establishes an early lead simply doesn’t let go. Consecutive Wingerter aces made it 9-3. Even after Murphysboro closed within 9-8, Chester never relented.

Kailyn Absher put down four of her team-high eight kills during a 13-3 spurt, the last one making it 22-11. Not even a 6-0 Red Devil spurt made any difference after that.

“The girls were nervous at the beginning, but the big lead helped loosen them up,” Runge said. “Murphysboro’s a great team – I’ve watched film on them all week – but I thought getting ahead like we did in the third game was key.”

The match ended with a service error, a fitting conclusion in that mistakes defined Murphysboro’s performance and consistency in every phase defined the Jackets’.

Chester got 17 assists from Wingerter, who spread the opportunities out. Five other players besides Absher contributed three or four kills.

Sophomore Megan McNitt pounded down a match-high 12 kills for the Red Devils, but they also gave away 13 points via hitting errors and a spate of others with poor passes.

“I wish I had the answer for it,” Cook said. “Our team is half-seniors and half-sophomores, so we’re experienced in ways and young in ways. Sometimes, we don’t have the confidence we need. When we play defensively, we don’t play well.”

